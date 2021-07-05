Ensurge Micropower ASA - Disclosure of Large Shareholdings

This disclosure is sent on behalf of a certain large shareholder in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company").

Reference is made to the announcement by the Company on 3 July 2021 regarding the approval of warrant exercises and the subsequent issuance of 293,779,503 new shares following registration in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Due to the exercise of Warrants C and the issuance of new shares in the Company, a certain large shareholder discloses the following information pursuant to Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Securities Trading Act Regulations.

Robert Napier Keith will be issued 85,833,333 shares by conversion of the equal amount of Warrants C. Following the conversion, the shareholding of Robert Napier Keith will represent 17.33% of the Company's total number of outstanding shares, holding a total of 268,575,700 shares in the Company. Furthermore, Robert Napier Keith owns 53,636,362 Warrants B with an exercise price of NOK 0.25 per share and which will be exercisable at any time until 20 August 2021. All unexercised Warrants will represent 3.46% of the Company's total number of outstanding shares. All shares and unexercised Warrants combined will represent 20.80% of the Company's total number of outstanding shares.

The thresholds being passed are the percentages of outstanding shares and unexercised Warrants.

5 July 2021

Ensurge Micropower ASA