Bluewater Acquisition Corp. Announces Resignation of Director and Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluewater Acquisition Corp (TSXV:BAQ) (the "Corporation") announces that effective June 30, 2021, Maurice Levesque has resigned as a director of the Corporation for personal reasons and Antonios Backos has resigned as Chief Operating Officer of the Corporation for personal reasons.



The Corporation wishes to thank Mr. Levesque for his service and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

Mr. Backos will continue as a director of the Corporation.

About the Corporation

The Corporation is a capital pool company pursuant to the policies of the Exchange. Except as specifically contemplated in such policies, until the completion of its QT, the Corporation will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, businesses or assets with a view to completing a proposed QT. Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a capital pool company is considered highly speculative.

For further information:

Mike Sapountzoglou

CEO, CFO and Director

mike@bluewateracquisition.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.