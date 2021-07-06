Aviation Gasoline (Avgas) Market to Reach USD 2.32 Billion by 2028; Increasing Number of Air Travelers in North America to Augment Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aviation gasoline market size expected to hit USD 2.32 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing demand for small aircraft and the growing leisure air sports activities across the globe. This information is published in a report, titled, “ Aviation Gasoline (Avgas) Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By End-User (Private, Commercial, and Military), and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028.” The report further observes that the market was worth USD 1.52 billion in 2020.

Avgas is primarily an aviation fuel that propels an aircraft’s spark-ignited internal-combustion engine. It has a rich mixture octane rating of about 130 that enables it to possess high supercharge boost pressures. It can be used without the fear of an occurrence of detonation within the engine. Additionally, only the 100LL avgas variety is available for consumption across the globe. This aviation fuel is largely adopted in small-sized and old piston engines of aircraft.

Request to Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/aviation-gasoline-avgas-market-103446

COVID-19 IMPACT :

Travel Restrictions amid COVID-19 to Hamper Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the stringent imposition of travel ban by the federal agencies across the globe. Owing to the travel ban, several flights have been suspended leading to lesser demand for aviation gasoline. However, once the travel ban gets removed and the flights start commencing their operations, the market is expected to return to normalcy.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of the coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/aviation-gasoline-avgas-market-103446

MARKET SEGMENTS:

Private Segment Held a Share of 62.1% Backed by Rising Number of High-net Worth Individuals

The segment private, based on end-user, held a share of 62.1% in 2020 and is expected to experience an augmented growth owing to the increasing number of high-net worth individuals and ultra-high net worth individual in the forthcoming years.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of various growth drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnerships, merger and acquisition, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2021 and 2028.

DRIVING FACTORS:

Growing Demand for Small Aircraft & Sports Activities to Promote Growth

According to the General Aviation Manufacturers Association, in 2018, about 1302 numbers of piston-based aircraft were sold, as compared to 1218 in 2017. The growing demand for small piston aircraft for several sports activities such as aerobatics, air racing, gliding, and other activities is set to drive the demand for aviation gasoline in the coming years. Additionally, the increasing demand for aviation aircraft for business purposes by the growing number of high-net-worth individuals is expected to contribute to the growth of the global market in the forthcoming years.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/aviation-gasoline-avgas-market-103446

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Remain at the Forefront; Growing Number of Air Travelers to Propel Demand

Among all regions, the market in North America was worth USD 0.88 billion in 2020 and is likely to showcase significant growth by dominating the global aviation gasoline market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing number of air travelers in the region. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to hold the second position and showcase considerable growth in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to the increasing focus on manufacturing a large number of aircraft by the companies in countries such as China and Australia between 2021 and 2028.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

Contract Signing by Major Companies to Strengthen Position

The global aviation gasoline market report observes that the market is highly consolidated with the presence of several major companies such as ExxonMobil and Shell. These companies are signing new contracts and expanding the Avgas application to strengthen their positions during the forecast period. The other key players in the market are adopting strategies such as partnership, introduction of new product, and collaboration to gain a major chunk of the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Industry Development:

July 2020: SEI Industries announced the launch of a new multi-fuel model of Bulk Aviation Transport Tank (BATT). According to the company, the multi-fuel tank is a total fuel transport system that allows operators to switch between diesel, flying jet, and aviation gasoline as per the requirement of the aircraft.

SEI Industries announced the launch of a new multi-fuel model of Bulk Aviation Transport Tank (BATT). According to the company, the multi-fuel tank is a total fuel transport system that allows operators to switch between diesel, flying jet, and aviation gasoline as per the requirement of the aircraft. July 2019: Swift Fuels, LLC, released its Rabbit Aviation Services at San Carlos Airport. The first airport with a fully-dedicated unleaded Avgas storage system in California to sell Swift’s unleaded UL94 aviation gasoline for its piston aircraft customers.

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

ExxonMobil (U.S.)

Shell (Netherlands)

BP Plc (U.K)

Total (France)

Vitol Group (U.K)

Phillips 66 (U.S.)

Repsol (Spain)

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (India)

Naftal (Algeria)

Hjelmco Oil AB (Sweden)

Quick Buy - Aviation Gasoline Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103446

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Merger & Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Raw Material Suppliers & Estimated Margin Major Refiners/Producers & Estimated Margin Major Distributors/Third Party Distributors & Estimated Margin

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Aviation Fuel Market Crude Oil Dynamics Demand-Supply Gap Analysis Impact of Crude Oil Price and Short-term Forecast Aviation Fuel Dynamics Impact on Current Demand for ATF and Short-term Forecast Current Price and Short-term Forecast Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Airline Stimulus Plans by Major Countries Key Developments by the Industry Players in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Aviation Gasoline (Avgas) Market Analysis (USD Billion) (Thousand Tons), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User Private Commercial Military Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Aviation Gasoline (Avgas) Market Analysis (USD Billion) (Thousand Tons), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User Private Commercial Military Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User Private Commercial Military Canada Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User Private Commercial Military



TOC Continued.

Speak to Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/aviation-gasoline-avgas-market-103446

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Static and Rotating Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Static Equipment {Heat Exchangers, Boilers, Furnaces, Valves, Others}, Rotating Equipment {Pumps, Compressors, Turbines, Others}), By Application (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream), By Location (Onshore, Offshore) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Pipeline Integrity Management Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Location (Onshore, Offshore), By Service (Inspection, Cleaning, Repair, and Refurbishment), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Drilling Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Service (Directional Drilling {Measurement While Drilling, Logging While Drilling, Rotary Steerable System, Gyro Drilling, Magnetic Drilling, and Others} and Non-Directional Drilling), By Application (Onshore and Offshore {Shallow Water, Deepwater, and Ultra-Deepwater}), By End-User (Oil & Gas, Mining, Water Exploration, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

UAE Oil Storage Terminal Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Type (Strategic Reserve and Commercial Reserve), By Tank Type (Fixed Roof, Floating Roof, Bullet Tank, and Spherical Tank), By Product (Diesel, Petrol, Aviation Fuel, Crude Oil, Kerosene, and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd