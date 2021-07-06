Fingerprints and MoriX collaborate to launch biometric payment card in Japan

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) and MoriX Co., Ltd, a leading Tokyo-based electronics company, are collaborating to develop and launch biometric payment cards. The card will feature Fingerprints' T-Shape® module, which has ultra-low power consumption and is tailored to be integrated in payment cards using standard automated manufacturing processes.



There is a growing preference for card transactions among Japanese consumers, who are choosing touch-free, safe and seamless ways to pay. Adding biometrics to the contactless payment card will increase security, making it possible to remove the payment cap, currently at ¥20,000, and allow for hygienic and worriless contactless payments for all transactions.

“We are pleased to partner with MoriX, being a leading innovator in Japan. This collaboration will bring consumers in Japan a more secure, safe and easy payment experience”, says Michel Roig, SVP Business Line Payments & Access at Fingerprints.

“We selected the biometric solution from Fingerprints since they have the leading technology in the market for contactless biometric payments, with proven performance and the lowest power consumption”, says Akio Nishimura, Business Planning Chief, at MoriX.

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

About MoriX Co., Ltd.

