EFECTE PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- 6 July 2021 at 9:45 am

Efecte Plc: Publishing of half year report for 1-6/2021 on 16 July 2021 and invitation to a briefing

Efecte Plc will publish it’s half year report for the period 1-6/2021 on Friday 16 July 2021, approximately at 8.30 Finnish time.

An online briefing for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on Friday 16 July 2021 at 15:00 Finnish time. All participants can register to the webcast online at https://www2.efecte.com/efecte-2021-h1-results. The webcast will be held in English and questions can be presented in written form in the webcast portal. A recording of the webcast and presentation materials will be made available afterwards on the company’s investor pages at investors.efecte.com.

Further inquiries:

Taru Mäkinen

CFO

Efecte Plc

taru.makinen@efecte.com

+358 40 507 1085

Certified Adviser:

Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte helps service organizations digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to global players in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.