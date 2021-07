English French

Dear all,



Please find attached the presentation of Alstom 2021 Capital Market Day – Alstom in Motion 2025

Conference call will start at 9.00 am CET this morning and is accessible at the following link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/alstom-en/#!/alstom-en/20210706_1

Kind regards,

Alstom IR team





Pièce jointe