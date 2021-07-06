Five Ovation Abstracts Presented at ESHRE 2021

Los Angeles, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovation® Fertility scientists were invited to present five pieces of research at the ESHRE virtual 37th Annual Meeting. The event, hosted by the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology, took place online June 26-July 1, 2021.

“The Ovation scientific team always looks forward to traveling to present at ESHRE, but the virtual format of the last two meetings has provided a valuable forum to continue the advancement of IVF research in unprecedented times,” says Ovation Vice President of Scientific Advancement Matthew “Tex” VerMilyea, PhD, HCLD/CC, who is one of this year’s ESHRE presenters. “The sessions and programme are still top-class, with plenty to see, listen to and learn. We were honored to contribute to the body of new discoveries shared at ESHRE 2021, and we look forward to once again meeting in-person with our worldwide colleagues and peers at next year’s meeting in Milan.”

The Ovation delegation presented one virtual oral presentation on July 1 at ESHRE 2021:

O-222: An artificial intelligence model that was trained on pregnancy outcomes for embryo viability assessment is highly correlated with Gardner Score. S. Diakiw1, M. VerMilyea2,3, J .M.M. Hall1,4, K. Sorby5, T. Nguyen1, M.A. Dakka1, D. Perugini1, M. Perugini1. (1Presagen, Life Whisperer, Adelaide, Australia, 2Ovation Fertility, Laboratory, Austin, U.S.A., 3Texas Fertility Center, IVF Laboratory, Austin, U.S.A., 4Australia/Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for Nanoscale BioPhotonics, The University of Adelaide, Adelaide, Australia, 5No.1 Fertility, Melbourne, Australia)



Additionally, the Ovation scientific team presented four poster presentations at the virtual event.

The abstracts for all Ovation presentations are available for review at OvationFertility.com/Research.

About Ovation Fertility

Ovation® Fertility is a national network of reproductive endocrinologists and scientific thought leaders focused on reducing the cost of having a family through more efficient and effective fertility care. Ovation’s IVF and genetics laboratories, along with affiliated physician practices, work collaboratively to raise the bar for IVF treatment, with state-of-the-art, evidence-based fertility services that give hopeful parents the best chance for a successful pregnancy. Physicians partner with Ovation to offer their patients advanced preconception carrier screening; preimplantation genetic testing; donor egg and surrogacy services; and secure storage for their frozen eggs, embryos and sperm. Ovation also helps IVF labs across America improve their quality and performance with expert off-site lab direction and consultation. Learn more about Ovation’s vision of a world without infertility at www.OvationFertility.com.

Note: The selection of the abstract for publication in the ESHRE press program does not imply endorsement by ESHRE of the products and/or services that Ovation Fertility offers.

Attachment