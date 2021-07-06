Musk Metals Outlines Upcoming Exploration on Its Highly Prospective Canadian Gold and Copper Projects

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Musk Metals Corp. (“Musk Metals” or the “Company”) (CSE: MUSK) (OTC: EMSKF) (FSE: 1I30) is pleased to announce multiple upcoming 2021 work programs on its highly prospective portfolio of 100% owned Gold and Copper projects throughout world class mining camps in Canada.



Lawyers North, East, and West Gold & Copper Claims, Golden Triangle, British Columbia

Musk Metals’ 100% owned Lawyers North, East and West claims cover approximately 6,260 hectares located in BC’s famous “Golden Horseshoe” region of the Golden Triangle. The claim groups are contiguous to the southeast and southwest of Benchmark Metals' “Lawyers” Gold and Silver project. Benchmark recently reported 2.92M oz. Au-Eq in an updated resource estimate and are conducting a 100,000-metre drill program (see press release dated June 30, 2021). Musk Metals’ claim groups are also situated between TDG Gold Corp’s “Baker” and “Shasta” mines (Figure 1). The “Kemess” mine is also located to the southeast that hosts 2.7Moz of gold equivalent.

Musk Metals is planning an exploration program to further define magnetic targets as well as the mobilization of crews to conduct a sampling program. Sampling will test outcrops and soil geochemistry aimed at identifying high priority drill targets.

Figure 1. Regional location of Musk Metals’ claim groups.

McDonough East Gold Project, Red Lake Camp, Ontario

Musk Metals’ 100% owned McDonough East property is situated in the prolific Red Lake Greenstone Belt that has historic production and current resources of approximately 41 million ounces gold.

The McDonough East property is contiguous with GoldON Resources Ltd. and Evolution Mining’s “Slate Bay” gold property (Figure 2). The property straddles a regional unconformity that is a key structural signature of many mines within the Red Lake gold camp. Historical drilling results on the property has reported 0.435 g/t Au and 92.56 g/t Ag over 2.13m.

Figure 2. Location of the McDonough East property in the Red Lake gold camp.

Musk Metals has completed a high resolution heli-borne magnetic survey over the McDonough East Property in the fall of 2020. The high resolution heli-borne magnetic survey by Prospectair Geosurveys was flown over the totality of the property covering 1,535 ha. (3,793 acres) at 50m line spacings. The airborne magnetic survey has outlined areas of high merit warranting additional exploration (Figure 3). The Company has now engaged Orix Geoscience Inc. to conduct a structural and geological interpretation of the high-resolution airborne survey data to define and prioritize targets for upcoming exploration programs.

Figure 3. First vertical derivative of the high-resolution heli-borne magnetic survey and interpreted structure.

Pluto Copper & Gold Properties, Abitibi, Quebec

The Pluto properties are contiguous to and within Kenorland Minerals’ “Chebistuan” Project in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in the province of Quebec. The Pluto properties and Kenorland’s Chebistuan project are made up of a series of crustal scale deformation zones and highly prospective sedimentary-volcanic rock contacts.

The two claim groups are located 12 and 25km west of the town of Chapais, Quebec where past production produced 1.2 billion pounds of copper and 800,000 ounces of gold (Figure 4). The Pluto Properties have been under-explored for base and precious metals and historic assay results have returned anomalous Cu-Zn-Au-Ag values. Historic diamond drill holes have returned visible sulfide mineralization at Dolomieu-Sud VMS showing 2.5km to the east. Musk Metals’ recent exploration work completed at Pluto resulted in anomalous gold and base metals values in till samples where three distinct anomalous zones were outlined. A phase 2 exploration program is now being planned for 2021.

Figure 4. Regional location of the Pluto properties west of Chapais, Quebec.

Commentary

Musk Metals CEO and Director, Nader Vatanchi states, “We are excited to commence our upcoming field programs amongst our impressive landholdings in well-established mining camps across Canada. Musk Metals is dedicated to creating shareholder value through systematic and methodical exploration targeting those areas with the highest merit for success.”

Qualified Person

This press release was reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo who is qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. The QP and the Company have not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the properties, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work.

About Musk Metals Corp.

Musk Metals is a publicly traded exploration company focused on the development of highly prospective, discovery-stage mineral properties located in some of Canada’s top mining jurisdictions. The growing portfolio of mineral properties exhibit favorable geological characteristics in underexplored areas within the prolific “Electric Avenue” pegmatite field of northwestern Ontario, the “Abitibi Lithium Camp” of southwestern Quebec, the “Golden Triangle” district of British Columbia, the Mineral Rich “Red Lake” mining camp of Northwestern Ontario and the “Chapais-Chibougamau” mining camp, the second largest mining camp in Quebec, Canada.

