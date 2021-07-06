Interim Report January 1–June 30, 2021

English Swedish

Net asset value on June 30, 2021, was SEK 135.4 billion, or SEK 311 per share, an increase during the first half of the year of SEK 32 per share. Including reinvested dividend, net asset value increased by 14%.

The total return for the first six months 2021 was 24% for the Class A shares and 21% for the Class C shares, compared with 22% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange’s total return index (SIXRX).

Earnings per share for the period were SEK 40.58.

During the first half of 2021, shares were purchased in Sandvik for SEK 1.5 billion, in Essity for 0.5 billion and in Handelsbanken for 0.3 billion.

The debt-equities ratio as per June 30, 2021, was 3%.

The shareholding in SSAB was divested in May for SEK 2.0 billion.





