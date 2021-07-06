Global Washed Silica Sand Market to 2026 by Fe Content (>0.01%, <=0.01%), Particle Size (<=0.4mm, 0.5mm - 0.7mm, >0.7mm)

Dublin, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Washed Silica Sand Market - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global washed silica sand market size is projected to grow from USD 18 million in 2021 to USD 24 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.

The global washed silica sand industry has witnessed high growth primarily because of the booming construction sector, rise in renovation & remodelling activities, and rapid urbanization & globalization.

The growth of the washed silica sand market is attributed to the increase in demand for silica sand for numerous applications, particularly for flat glass, cement, and building material production.



In terms of both value and volume, Fe content >0.01% to be the fastest-growing segment by 2026



Fe content >0.01% is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026 in terms of value as well as volume. Silica sand with an iron content of more than 0.01% is the most common and mainly used sand in various industrial applications.



The sand is used in making colourless containers for milk bottles, window glasses, and flint glasses with Fe content less than 0.04%, 0.15%, and 0.02%, respectively. The increasing demand for washed silica sand for glass manufacturing used in different end use industries to boost the growth of this segment during the forecast period.



Particle size ?0.4mm to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026, for washed silica sand



Washed silica sand with particle size less the 0.4 mm falls under the very fine to fine sand category. The category of very fine sand ranges from 0.06 mm - 0.1 mm while the granule size of the fine sand category ranges from 0.1 mm - 0.4 mm. This very fine to fine silica sand find demand in oil well fracturing application where fine sand is needed for narrow width areas to cause sand bridging.



In addition, the increasing demand from glass making, paints, texture coats, and wood finishing products owing to silica sands fine granular size to drive the market demand.



Glass to be the fastest-growing application from 2021 to 2026, for washed silica sand



Glass will be the fastest growing application for washed silica sand during the forecast period. Washed silica sand with minimal impurities, including silt, clay, and organic matter content, is of high preference for glass manufacturers. Silica sand is the major raw material used in all the commercial glass production, comprising 70%-75% of the furnace batch weight.



The persistent demand for glasses in the construction and automotive industries is the major driving factor for the growth of silica sand in glass application.



In terms of both value and volume, the APAC washed silica sand market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Emerging economies in APAC are expected to experience significant demand for washed silica sand as a result of the expansion of the construction industries due to rapid economic development and government initiatives toward infrastructural development.



The growing population and rapid urbanization are among the key factors propelling industry expansion in this region. The growing fiberglass, cosmetics, foundry, construction, and glass & clay industries in several APAC countries are fuelling washed silica sand demand in the region.

The global washed silica sand market comprises major manufacturers, such as US Silica Holdings, Inc. (US), Sibelco NV (Belgium), U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (US), VRX Silica Limited (Australia), Australian Silica Quartz Group Ltd (Australia), and Adwan Chemical Industries Company (Saudi Arabia), among others.

Premium Insights

Emerging Economies to Witness a Relatively Higher Demand for Washed Silica Sand: APAC to Offer Attractive Opportunities in the Washed Silica Sand Market

China Was Largest Market for Washed Silica Sand in APAC in 2020

14 0.5 mm-0.7 mm Particle Size to Lead Washed Silica Sand Market

Glass Application to Lead the Market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Washed Silica Sand in Glass Production

Expected Surge in Crude Oil Production

Restraints

Stringent Government Regulations on the Usage of Silica

Opportunities

Rise in Construction and Infrastructural Activities

Growth in the Cosmetics Industry to Drive the Demand for Silica Sand By-Products

Challenges

Health Hazards Due to Silica Exposure

Environmental Impact of Silica Beneficiation

Range Scenario

YC-YCC Drivers

Tariff and Regulatory Analysis

Market Mapping/ Ecosystem Map

Pricing Analysis

US Silica Sand Historical Price

Silica Flour Price

Trade Analysis

Export Scenario of Silica Sand

Import Scenario of Silica Sand

Hs Code Used for Silica Sand - Import

Hs Code Used for Silica Sand - Export

Case Study Analysis - Foundry Silica Sand Sustainability

Foundry Sandwaste

Foundry Sand Use in Construction

Split Tensile Strength of Concrete

Conclusion

Technology Analysis

Types of Process Used for Silica Sand Purification

Magnetic Separation

Classification Desliming

Acid Leaching Washing

Dry

Beneficiation Effects

Washed Silica Sand (Wet Silica) Patent Analysis

Document Type

Granted Patents, Limited Patents, and Patent Applications

Insight

Top Companies/Applicants

List of Patents by Showa Denko Packaging Co Ltd.

List of Patents by Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd

List of Patents by Osaka Soda Co. Ltd.

List of Patents by Bridgestone Corporation.

List of Patents by Adeka Corporation

Competitive Landscape

Key Players

SCR-Sibelco NV

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.

VRX Silica Limited

Australian Silica Quartz Group Ltd

Adwan Chemical Industries Company

Euroquarz GmbH

MS Industries

High Purity Quartz Materials

Tanvi Mines & Minerals

International Silica Industries Co

Superior Silica Sands, LLC.

United Mines and Minerals

Short Mountain Silica Co.

Fineton Industrial Minerals Limited

AGSCO Corporation

Covia Holdings Corporation

Badger Mining Corporation

Chongqing Changjiang River Moulding Material (Group) Co. Ltd.

Tochu Corporation

JFE Mineral Co. Ltd.

Startup/SME Players

Danish Minerals Corporation

Majd Al Muayad Trading Establishment

Sand Technology

Sil Industrial Minerals

Bariteworld/Division of Rockleigh Industries Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ry93ku