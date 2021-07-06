Outlook on the Amla Extract Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Arjuna Natural, Sydler and Jiva Botanicals Among Others

Dublin, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Amla Extract Market By Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, and Others), By Type (Powder and Pulp), By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Amla Extract Market size is expected to reach $51.8 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period. Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry is a fruit with the scientific name, Phyllanthus Emblica. It has many names like emblic, emblic myrobalan, myrobalan, and malacca tree. The amla tree belongs to the family of Phyllanthaceae. If consumed regularly, Amla offers various health benefits, like more healthy skin and better eyesight. Additionally, the regular consumption of amla helps in regulating blood sugar & lipids and builds a strong immune system. Amla can be consumed in the form of pickle, candy and many more to get various health benefits.



Amla extracts are the essence of amla that has various anti-inflammatory properties. It helps in decreasing the acid levels in stomach and also fighting inflammation. Along with this, amla is considered as an anti-aging food product. It is a rich source for vitamin C, which helps in boosting a person's immunity and avoids bacterial and viral ailments like cough & cold. The polyphenols content in amla helps in preventing the growth of cancer cells. Hence, amla extract is shows highly medicinal properties.



There are many sectors such as cosmetics, food & beverage, personal care and pharmaceuticals, wherein amla finds wide application to enhance their products. The market growth is expected to be propelled by the massive usage of amla extract. In addition, it has been witnessed in the last few years that the usage of Amla is becoming more popular in the pharmaceutical industry, which is expected to open new growth avenues for key players to reinforce their dominance.



COVID-19 Impact:



With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has seen various drastic changes such as nationwide lockdown or the travel ban across the globe. This crisis situation has affected every single domain of society. Due to the pandemic, people have shifted their preference towards natural, nutritious and healthy food products. Many experts and doctors have suggested people to change their dietary pattern. Thus, the demand for nutritious food and immunity boosters has witnessed a huge spike. Amla extract has a wide range of benefits and is one of the immunities boosting products available in the market. So, people are consuming amla extract in various forms to boost their immunity and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Hence, the covid-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global amla extract market and is estimated to continue this upsurge during the forecast period.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, and Others. By application, the food & beverage segment dominated the market with the highest revenue share in 2020. It is due to the factors like increasing product innovations to fulfill the shifting demand of the consumer. In addition, the growing global population along with the boosting demand for healthy products is estimated to fuel the growth of the amla extract market. Many prominent companies are introducing a wide variety of amla products and engaged in various promotional & marketing strategies, which motivates people to adopt amla-based products, thereby fueling the market growth.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Powder and Pulp. The pulp form of amla extract is expected to showcase the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. It is prominently used in the beverage and pharmaceutical sector, which is estimated to support the growth of the segment. In addition, various new product launches by key players will further act as a catalyst for market growth. For example, Neelamari Herbs has released the Pure Amla Pulp Powder, especially for hair & skincare.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Region-wise, Asia-pacific emerged as the leading region in the amla extract market in 2020 with the highest market share. Emerging nations like India and Japan among others are driving the regional growth due to the rising adoption of amla in various products. The growing consumer awareness related to the regular intake of nutrients & proteins is expected to further complement the regional growth. The presence of key players of the market like Patanjali Ayurveda, Bio actives, Khadi Naturals, and Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd is also supporting the regional growth. Dabur unveiled a new product, Amla Plus under its brand Real Wellnezz.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Taiyo International (Taiyo Kagaku Corporation), Arjuna Natural Pvt. Ltd., Sydler Group, Risun Bio-Tech, Inc., Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Ambe Phytoextracts Pvt. Ltd., Biomax Lifesciences Ltd., Innophos Holdings, Jiva Botanicals LLC, and Paradise Herbs & Essentials, Inc.

