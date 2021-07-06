Insights on the Automated Material Handling Equipment Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Daifuku, Knapp and and Toyota Industries Among Others

Dublin, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market By System Type, By Products, By Industry, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market size is expected to reach $76.3 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 13.1% CAGR during the forecast period. In the modern age, one of the important aspects of many industries is logistics & supply chain management, which helps in improving business performance. With the help of logistics & supply chain management, suppliers can simplify inventories, better manage the cash outlay, & enhance the features of the processes to further increase their business activities.



In the above-mentioned situation, the utilization of automated material handling equipment is extensively across manufacturing & warehouse units with an aim to decrease downtime & labor costs, combine the manufacturing, transportation, & distribution efficiently, and produce an early & high return on investments. Moreover, the material handling industry is revolutionized by the integration of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping), & the Internet of Things and simultaneously, these technologies have created a latest trends & advancement for the industry.



The market has witnessed uncertainty due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the closure of manufacturing facilities & disturbance in the supply chain environment. As the virus continues to haunt the world, the financial institutions is expected to also block the current or future investment for the future development of infrastructure.



Reduced labor cost, improved workflow and better production quality of a process are some of the features provided by the automated material handling systems. In order to cut down costs, procure superior quality products, & save time, AMH equipment is widely integrated by the automotive, electronics, chemical, healthcare, food & beverage, and aviation industries. With the increasing automation trends among the several manufacturing industries, the global automated material handling equipment is expected to observe a gradual growth rate.



System Type Outlook



Based on System Type, the market is segmented into Bulk Load Material Handling Systems and Unit Load Material Handling Systems. The unit load material handling systems market is expected to exhibit a major growth rate during the forecast period. Various industries adopt these systems extensively as they are low-cost, and can manage multiple products at the same time, hence decreasing the number of trips, the time needed for loading & unloading, and the cost of handling. The unit load material handling systems segment is expected to be propelled by the rising demand for automated material handling equipment in the e-commerce industry.



Products Outlook



Based on Products, the market is segmented into Robots, Conveyors & Sortation Systems, Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Cranes and Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS). In 2019, the robots segment acquired the highest share of the global automated material handling equipment market. By adopting robots, it becomes easier to considerably enhance the productivity & efficiency of manufacturing & warehouse facilities. Robots help in lowering down the labor costs, give protection to workers against injuries, and offer a massive return on investment. These benefits are supporting the demand for robots in manufacturing & warehousing facilities.



Industry Outlook



Based on Industry, the market is segmented into Automotive, Metals & Heavy Machinery, Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Chemicals, E-commerce, Food & Beverages, Third Party Logistics (3PL) and Others. The 3PL segment is expected to exhibit a promising growth rate during the forecast period. The adoption of AMH equipment in the 3PL industry is driven by various aspects like rising outsourcing of logistics & transportation operations, the requirement for effective order management, and globalization of supply chain networks. The COVID-19 caused the lockdown across the globe & this has boosted the online retail industry, and the e-commerce industry witnessed the potential for 3PL. This aspect is expected to boost the demand for AMH equipment in the 3PL industry during the forecast period.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe is expected to showcase a considerable growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to a surge in sales via e-commerce channels, rising demand for durable & non-durable goods ultimately forcing manufacturing companies to deploy extensive assembly lines & material handling equipment. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America is expected to exhibit a gradual growth rate due to the high penetration of the e-commerce & retail industry in these regions, high amount of foreign direct investments from online retailers to establish warehouse units to fulfil the untapped market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Honeywell International, Inc. is the major forerunner in the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market. Companies such as Toyota Industries Corporation, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Kion Group, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., and Kuka AG are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Daifuku Co., Limited, Kion Group, Knapp AG, Toyota Industries Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Kuka AG, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., and John Bean Technologies Corporation.

