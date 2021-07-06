North America Drinking Water Adsorbents Market Report 2021: Opportunities with the Usage of Rice Husk Derived Adsorbents for Water Purification

Dublin, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Drinking Water Adsorbents Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The drinking water adsorbents market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 156.63 million in 2019 to US$ 215.39 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Rapid pace of urbanization, migration of population from villages and small towns to metropolitan cities, and population growth in tier 1 and tier 2 cities have created a need for clean and pure drinking water, further bolstering the demand for drinking water adsorbents. Moreover, increasing investments on drinking water treatment facilities by government and private bodies is expected to propel the demand for drinking water treatment chemicals, such as adsorbents, in the coming years.



Based on product, the North America drinking water adsorbents market is segmented into zeolite, clay, activated alumina, activated carbon, manganese oxide, cellulose, and others; the activated carbon segment led the market in 2019. The escalating popularity of activated carbon is fueling the drinking water adsorbents sales in North America.

Activated carbon, also known as activated coal, activated charcoal, or active carbon, is an extremely effective adsorbent. Due to its large surface area, pore structure variety (micro, meso, and macro), and high surface reactivity, activated carbon can be used to purify, dechlorinate, deodorize, and decolorize liquid substances as well as vapors. The raw materials used to prepare activated carbon include coconut shell, coal, and wood.

Thus, it proves to be a cost-effective adsorbent in various industries, including water purification, food-grade products, cosmetology, automotive applications, industrial gas purification, and petroleum. Adsorption on activated carbon is effective for eliminating organics (such as unwanted taste and odors, micropollutants), chlorine, fluorine, or radon from drinking water or wastewater. Due to the inclusion of carbon and hydrogen in their composition, activated carbon is the most effective commodity for the removal of organic pollutants.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. North America Drinking Water Adsorbents Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 North America PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

4.4 PFAS Water Pollution Problem and Potential Solutions



5. North America Drinking Water Adsorbents Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Demand for Activated Carbon

5.1.2 Commending Government Initiatives Regarding Drinking Water

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Presence of Substitutes

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Usage of Rice Husk Derived Adsorbents for Water Purification

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Acceptance of Bio-Based Adsorbents

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Drinking Water Adsorbents Market - North America Analysis

6.1 North America Drinking Water Adsorbents Market Overview

6.2 North America Drinking Water Adsorbents Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



7. North America Drinking Water Adsorbents Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Drinking Water Adsorbents Market, By Product (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Zeolite

7.4 Clay

7.5 Activated Alumina

7.6 Activated Carbon

7.7 Manganese Oxide

7.8 Cellulose



8. North America Drinking Water Adsorbents Market - Country Analysis

8.1 Overview



9. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Drinking Water Adsorbents Market

9.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



10. Company Profiles

BASF SE

Cyclopure Inc.

Dupont

KURARAY CO. LTD

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

KMI ZEOLITE

Lenntech B.V.

Purolite

TIGG LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vhpfa4