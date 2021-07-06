City Shoppe, The Ethical Marketplace for Local Businesses, Expands Services to Nashville, Broadening its Support for Small and Medium-sized Businesses

Austin, TEXAS, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City Shoppe, the premier e-commerce platform dedicated to conscious consumers discovering small businesses (shoppes) through “Digital Tourism,” announced today that it has launched its newest shopping location: Nashville, Tennessee. This is the 4th metro to gain official small business, ecommerce support from on the City Shoppe platform. Nashville-area small business owners, known as Shoppes, can join, sell and build brand awareness and market share on the City Shoppe platform. Reaching customers from anywhere in the country, City Shoppe will officially launch its small business services in 15 more metros this year, while also helping hundreds of more Shoppes from around the US, already represented and selling on the platform.

“Growing up in Tennessee's neighbor, North Carolina, I frequently visited Nashville, and have always admired the community's passion and commitment to helping each other,” said Ash Cintas, founder of City Shoppe. “Nashville’s small business owners deserve top notch support when working with an e-commerce marketplace and that’s where City Shoppe fits in, to solve a systemic problem that small businesses face when trying to sell online.”

City Shoppe is a twist on the growing “Buy Local” movement as a two-way marketplace:

For individual small business owners (shoppes), City Shoppe empowers them to automate their businesses, grow their revenues and focus on their forté offerings. Currently free of charge to new shoppes, City Shoppe offers a suite of attractive, white-glove services including virtual shoppe creation, 24/7 customer support, scheduled shipping and delivery, brand recognition and discovery, cross-marketing opportunities, automatic POS integration and website synchronizing. Shoppes are able to grow their business by focusing on their forté offerings and lend more of the business strategy needs and support to City Shoppe.





For the ever-growing conscious consumer sect, City Shoppe introduces shoppers to highly curated and cultivated brands, to build the connection with a locale via the ever-growing trend of “digital tourism,”while also bolstering that local economy and supporting brands that are congruent with the customer’s beliefs and values.

On City Shoppe, Tennesseans near and far can shop hometown stores like Project 615. Consumers who want to peruse Nashville’s abundant small businesses can use the City Shoppe directory to find local small businesses nearby like Kittenish, White Mercantile, and Nash and Jones.

The City Shoppe marketplace is currently supporting hundreds of shoppes from across the US. Shipping is included, and curbside delivery is available if the customer or gift recipient is local.

City Shoppe fills a need, listening to and addressing the priorities of small and medium businesses who find themselves between Etsy and Amazon, while also engendering conscious consumer spending. Customers who shop City Shoppe positively impact the local economies, keeping revenue within those localities through state taxes. Research shows that when consumers spend $100 at a national chain, only $43 stays in the community, while “buying local” allows on average about $25 more to stay in that community.

City Shoppe continues to regularly add more shoppes and launch new cities to its marketplace. By the end of 2021, City Shoppe will have more than 20 new locales on the platform, with hundreds of additional shoppes added as well.

For more information — or to start shopping local or become a City Shoppe vendor — visit www.cityshoppe.com.

About City Shoppe

City Shoppe, founded in Portland (OR) now headquartered in Austin (TX), is an inspired shopping platform that brings local business global. Founded in 2018 by Ashley Cintas, City Shoppe is a two-sided marketplace to help consumers easily shop locally in any city while also empowering small business owners to automate their businesses and grow their revenues. City Shoppe will expand to support hundreds of Shoppes in cities around the country by late 2021. More information about City Shoppe can be found: www.cityshoppe.com.

