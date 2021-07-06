Global elevator and escalator market size to grow significantly over 2021-2026

Selbyville, Delaware, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to credible sources, global elevator and escalator market share was valued at USD 76.23 billion in 2020 and is expected to register momentous growth over 2021-2026. Surging infrastructure and construction activities, increasing populace, coupled with advanced safety regulations are factors catalyzing this growth.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc over the global economy, affecting the market sphere, dissection of which is provided in the report. Lastly, the documentation is prepared by adopting Porter's Five Force Model as well as the SWOT Analysis, incorporating both quantitative as well as qualitative aspects, which provides the stakeholders insights about the market space.

Moreover, initiatives in some countries to develop infrastructure projects and mega cities, rapid urbanization and industrialization, along with disruptions in technology such as machine room elevators, new belts & controllers, integration of circuit boards, and smart freight solutions are further augmenting the industry outlook.





On the contrary, governmental measures to restrict the movement of people during the Covid-19 pandemic in order to check the spread, coupled with temporary shutdown of construction sites as well as limited manufacturing operations during the first half of 2020 hampered the growth of worldwide elevator and escalator industry.

Outline of market segmentation

Speaking of product type, the market is bifurcated into elevator, and escalator. Based on technology, the industry space is classified into hydraulic, and electric. In terms of service type, the business sphere is fragmented into maintenance, new installation, and modernization.

Based on end-user terrain, global elevator and escalator industry outlook is divided into commercial, residential, and others. The report cites that residential segment is slated to display impressive demand graph over the coming years, creditable to construction of new high-rises to accommodate rising populace and increasing urbanization.

Geographical landscape overview

Expert analysts claim that Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness momentous growth during the analysis timeframe 2021-2026, owing to rapid infrastructural development in residential and non-residential sectors, as well as enormous investments in construction of megacities.

Competitive Dashboard

Major industry players include Kone Oyj, Otis Worldwide Corporation, The Schindler Group, Fujitec Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ThyssenKrupp Elevator, Orona S. Coop., Hitachi Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, and Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd. among others.

Global Elevator and Escalator Market by Product Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

·Elevator

Escalator

Global Elevator and Escalator Market by Service Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Modernization

New Installation

Maintenance

Global Elevator and Escalator Market by Technology (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Hydraulic

Electric

Global Elevator and Escalator Market by End User (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Commercial

Residential

Others

Global Elevator and Escalator Market Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)





Europe

·Germany

·France

·Italy

Americas

·U.S.

·Canada

·Brazil

Asia Pacific

·India

·China

·Japan

·South Korea

Global Elevator and Escalator Market Competitive Arena (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

·Kone Oyj

Otis Worldwide Corporation

The Schindler Group

Fujitec Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ThyssenKrupp Elevator

Orona S. Coop.

Hitachi Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd

Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Elevator and Escalator Market: Product Overview

4. Global Elevator and Escalator Market: An Analysis (Value, Units)

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2016-2026

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Elevator and Escalator Market

4.4 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook

5. Global Elevator and Escalator Market Segmentation, By Product Type

5.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Elevator and Escalator Market: By Product Type (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By Elevator- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Escalator- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6. Global Elevator and Escalator Market Segmentation, By Service Type

6.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Elevator and Escalator Market: By Service Type (2020 & 2026)

6.3 By New Installation- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Maintenance- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.5 By Modernization- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7. Global Elevator and Escalator Market Segmentation, By End User

7.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Market: Segment Analysis

7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Elevator and Escalator Market: By End User (2020 & 2026)

7.3 By Residential- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.4 By Commercial- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.5 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8. Global Elevator and Escalator Market Segmentation, By Technology

8.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Market: Segment Analysis

8.2 Competitive Scenario of Elevator and Escalator Market: By Technology (2020 & 2026)

8.3 By Electric- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.4 By Hydraulic- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9. Global Elevator and Escalator Market: Regional Analysis

9.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Elevator and Escalator Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)

10. Americas Elevator and Escalator Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

10.1 Americas Elevator and Escalator Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.2 Americas Economic and Industrial Outlook

10.3 Americas Elevator and Escalator Market: Prominent Companies

10.4 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Elevator, Escalator)

10.5 Market Segmentation By Service Type (New Installation, Modernization)

11. Europe Elevator and Escalator Market : An Analysis (2016-2026)

11.1 Europe Elevator and Escalator Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.2 Europe Economic and Industrial Outlook

11.3 Europe Elevator and Escalator Market: Prominent Companies

11.4 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Elevator, Escalator)

11.5 Market Segmentation By Service Type (New Installation, Modernization)

12. Asia Pacific Elevator and Escalator Market : An Analysis (2016-2026)

12.1 Asia Pacific Elevator and Escalator Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

12.2 Asia Pacific Economic and Industrial Outlook

12.3 Asia Pacific Elevator and Escalator Market: Prominent Companies

12.4 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Elevator, Escalator)

12.5 Market Segmentation By Service Type (New Installation, Modernization)

13. Global Elevator and Escalator Market Dynamics

13.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Market Drivers

13.2 Global Elevator and Escalator Market Restraints

13.3 Global Elevator and Escalator Market Trends

14. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

14.1 Market Attractiveness

14.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Elevator and Escalator Market - By Product Type (Year 2026)

14.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Elevator and Escalator Market - By Service Type (Year 2026)

14.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Elevator and Escalator Market - By End User (Year 2026)

14.1.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Elevator and Escalator Market - By Technology (Year 2026)

14.1.5 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Elevator and Escalator Market - By Region (Year 2026)

15. Competitive Landscape





