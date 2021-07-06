TRREB Updates Its Sales Forecast and Average List Price Upwards

TORONTO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June home sales were up compared to last year, but remained below the March 2021 peak and were lower than the number of transactions reported for May 2021, consistent with the regular seasonal trend. The average selling price in June increased by double digits compared to last year as well, but the annual rate of increase moderated compared to the previous three months.



Greater Toronto Area REALTORS® reported 11,106 sales through TRREB’s MLS® System in June 2021 – up by 28.5 per cent compared to June 2020. Looking at the GTA as a whole, year-over-year sales growth was strongest in the condominium apartment segment, both in the City of Toronto and some of the surrounding suburbs. On a month-over-month basis, both actual and seasonally adjusted sales continued to trend lower in June.

“We have seen market activity transition from a record pace to a robust pace over the last three months. While this could provide some relief for home buyers in the near term, a resumption of population growth based on immigration is only months away. While the primary focus of policymakers has been artificially curbing demand, the only long-term solution to affordability is increasing supply to accommodate perpetual housing needs in a growing region,” said TRREB President Kevin Crigger.

In all major market segments, year-over-year growth in sales well outpaced growth in new listings over the same period, pointing to the continuation of tight market conditions characterized by competition between buyers and strong price growth. On a month-over-month basis, both actual and seasonally adjusted average prices edged lower in June.

The June 2021 MLS® Home Price Index composite benchmark was up by 19.9 per cent year over year. The average selling price for all home types combined was up by 17 per cent over the same time period to $1,089,536. While price growth continued to be driven by the low-rise segments of the market, it is important to note that the average condominium apartment price was up by more than eight per cent compared to June 2020, well outstripping inflation.

TRREB Forecast Update

TRREB released its initial forecast for 2021 at the beginning of February in conjunction with its annual Market Year in Review and Outlook report. The outlook for 2021 called for 105,000 transactions reported through TRREB’s MLS® System with an average selling price of $1,025,000.

The reasoning underlying the sales forecast was that an improving regional economy and very low borrowing costs would continue to fuel strong demand, but this demand would ebb somewhat in 2021 because of stalled population growth due to pandemic-related border closures. While sales do appear to have peaked this year and TRREB is no longer reporting record months in terms of home sales, first quarter activity was higher than expected. March home sales, at over 15,000, represented an all-time monthly record.

Taking into account the record Q1 2021 sales result, but still accounting for sales trending below record levels for the remainder of this year, TRREB is revising its 2021 sales forecast upward to 115,000 transactions. With year-over-year sales growth continuing to outpace new listings growth, the forecast average selling price has also been revised upward to $1,070,000.

“Home sales soared at the start of the year, with a huge sales record in the first quarter. However, the record pace of sales has run its course as pent-up demand has increasingly been satisfied in the absence of normal population growth. With this said, a persistent lack of inventory across most segments of the market will keep competition between buyers strong, resulting in an average selling price well above $1 million through the end of 2021,” said TRREB Chief Market Analyst Jason Mercer.

New MLTT Research

TRREB’s market update comes as new public opinion polling, conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs for TRREB, found public opposition to a potential increase in Toronto’s Municipal Land Transfer Tax. Last winter, City of Toronto Council directed City staff to report back in July regarding a possible increase to the land transfer tax for properties priced over $2 million.

“Any MLTT increase has a ripple effect on ALL market segments, and would further constrain inventory, making it an even more challenging environment for buyers. Recent polling by Ipsos shows a majority of residents understand this risk and more than half oppose a potential increase to the land transfer tax. Housing affordability is one of Toronto’s most serious challenges and City Council should be doing everything it can to make it more affordable, not less,” said TRREB CEO John DiMichele.

The poll found more than half of respondents are against this potential MLTT hike. The online poll surveyed 801 Toronto residents, between June 15 and 21 (with a margin of error of +/- 3.9 per cent), and showed:

54 per cent oppose a potential MLTT increase on $2 million plus properties

oppose a potential MLTT increase on $2 million plus properties 63 per cent believe a potential MLTT increase on $2 million plus properties will result in a tighter supply of homes for sale across all price points

Toronto Vacant Home Tax

The City of Toronto is also moving towards implementing a tax on vacant homes, excluding principal residences. TRREB has worked closely with City staff in recent months and years, calling for evidence-based decision making to ensure that the tax meets its policy objectives of improving rental housing supply and ensuring that appropriate exemptions are provided.

“We appreciated the opportunity for input, and we are encouraged that the recommended tax design is consistent with TRREB’s views, especially the need for various exemptions. TRREB is generally supportive of the list of exemptions included in the staff recommendations, and we look forward to providing further input as staff continues with the next step of public consultations,” added DiMichele.



Summary of TRREB MLS® System Sales and Average Price June 1–30, 2021 2021 2020 Sales Average Price New

Listings Sales Average Price New

Listings City of Toronto ("416") 3,850 1,079,749 6,386 2,814 1,023,116 6,147 Rest of GTA ("905") 7,256 1,094,729 9,803 5,831 886,740 10,061 GTA 11,106 1,089,536 16,189 8,645 931,131 16,208





TRREB MLS® System Sales & Average Price by Home Type June 1–30, 2021 Sales Average Price 416 905 Total 416 905 Total Detached 1,085 4,084 5,169 1,699,881 1,329,873 1,407,540 Yr./Yr. % Change 21.90% 15.90% 17.10% 11.50% 29.40% 24.80% Semi-Detached 422 634 1,056 1,267,044 914,926 1,055,640 Yr./Yr. % Change 61.70% 19.80% 33.70% -1.90% 21.50% 13.40% Townhouse 425 1,546 1,971 941,474 836,851 859,411 Yr./Yr. % Change 17.40% 28.50% 25.90% 9.90% 21.00% 17.80% Condo Apartment 1,901 899 2,800 717,466 611,610 683,479 Yr./Yr. % Change 48.60% 78.40% 57.00% 6.70% 15.90% 8.30%





June 2021 Year-Over-Year Per Cent Change in the MLS® HPI Composite

(All Types) Single-Family

Detached Single-Family

Attached Townhouse Apartment TRREB Total 19.92% 25.59% 24.13% 19.53% 9.04% Halton Region 24.82% 26.23% 27.46% 22.91% 17.76% Peel Region 20.23% 24.74% 24.15% 18.74% 8.27% City of Toronto 12.17% 18.87% 16.56% 12.85% 7.40% York Region 21.63% 23.68% 23.19% 22.68% 12.37% Durham Region 36.08% 36.86% 37.18% 34.55% 25.22% Orangeville 28.38% 29.57% 31.13% 30.23% 4.20% South Simcoe County1 33.11% 35.16% 39.04% 22.93% 17.82% Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board 1South Simcoe includes Adjala-Tosorontio, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Essa, Innisfil and New Tecumseth





Year-to-Date Summary of TRREB MLS® System Sales and Average Price June 2021 2021 2020 Sales Average Price New Listings Sales Average Price New Listings City of Toronto ("416") 24,161 1,051,807 36,418 12,135 969,106 22,742 Rest of GTA ("905") 45,972 1,088,159 66,534 23,744 851,143 41,672 GTA 70,133 1,075,636 102,952 35,879 891,041 64,414





YTD TRREB MLS® System Sales & Average Price by Home Type June 2021 Sales Average Price 416 905 Total 416 905 Total Detached 6,528 26,068 32,596 1,703,403 1,316,911 1,394,314 Yr./Yr. % Change 83.2% 89.6% 88.3% 17.5% 32.8% 28.4% Semi-Detached 2,282 4,262 6,544 1,295,035 922,715 1,052,549 Yr./Yr. % Change 118.4% 89.3% 98.5% 10.2% 24.1% 19.5% Townhouse 2,668 9,495 12,163 930,858 836,664 857,326 Yr./Yr. % Change 100.8% 95.0% 96.3% 12.6% 22.5% 20.1% Condo Apartment 12,531 5,665 18,196 697,742 592,900 665,101 Yr./Yr. % Change 104.7% 122.0% 109.8% 1.2% 13.1% 3.8%

Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board

TRREB Annual MLS® System Statistics 2021 Sales and Average Price Forecast Update Year Sales Average Price 2016 113,040 $729,821 2017 92,340 $822,496 2018 78,017 $787,800 2019 87,749 $819,057 2020 95,115 $929,629 2021(F) 115,000 $1,070,000

Source: TRREB

Seasonally Adjusted TRREB MLS® Sales and Average Price1 Sales Month-over-Month %

Chg. Average Price Month-over-Month %

Chg. June '20 6,595 78.7% $904,828 9.5% July '20 9,582 45.3% $952,430 5.3% August '20 10,704 11.7% $981,744 3.1% September '20 10,206 -4.7% $953,067 -2.9% October '20 9,847 -3.5% $957,839 0.5% November '20 9,417 -4.4% $966,344 0.9% December '20 11,289 19.9% $978,506 1.3% January '21 11,701 3.6% $1,008,661 3.1% February '21 12,769 9.1% $1,033,338 2.4% March '21 12,893 1.0% $1,088,839 5.4% April '21 10,721 -16.8% $1,050,386 -3.5% May '21 9,770 -8.9% $1,061,401 1.0% June '21 8,885 -9.1% $1,060,932 0.0% Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board; CREA Seasonal Adjustment 1 Preliminary seasonal adjustment undertaken by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA). Removing normal seasonal variations allows for more meaningful analysis of monthly changes and underlying trends.

FOR THE FULL REPORT CLICK HERE.

