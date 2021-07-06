Global Mobile Water Treatment Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Veolia Water Technologies, GE Water and Pall Among Others

Dublin, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Water Treatment Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mobile water treatment market is evaluated at US$1.548 billion for the year 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.83% to reach a market size of US$3.604 billion by the year 2026.



The mobile water treatment technology provides the customer with a line of containerized mobile membrane plants that provide quick and reliable water and wastewater treatment solutions. In mobile water treatment services, water is purified by a system that is mostly mounted on an extended vehicle and which is then transported to a remote site. This technique is employed in various industries like chemical processing, oil & gas, mining which are smitten by a water source for end use application. Mobile water treatment services can provide pure water in a fast and cost-effective manner. Considering the expansion of the industries there is extended demand for mobile water treatment services.



Mobile water treatment solutions are used when the services of water supply are disrupted temporarily to achieve a consistent supply of safe drinking water. The mobile treatment solutions can produce purified water from any natural water source such as brackish water, surface water, seawater, pond, or river. The primary factor responsible for the growth of the global mobile water treatment market is increasing instances of water contamination throughout the globe. Moreover, the shortage of water in dry areas and the depletion of freshwater resources are also impacting the global market growth significantly. However, the cost factors involved in the fabrication process, as well as the implementation process of mobile water treatment solutions, may impair the market growth. Geographically, Asia Pacific regions with their huge population countries like China and India are expected to drive the global mobile water treatment systems market on account of increased awareness of water pollution and affordable financing options. The governments of the countries in the region are making several attempts to develop standards and codes for wastewater and mobile water treatment solutions.



Rising demand for clean water due to rapid urbanization and industrialization, coupled with diminishing freshwater resources, is anticipated to propel the product demand over the forecast period. Rising environmental concerns, coupled with the necessity to comply with the stringent government regulations about water & wastewater treatment across the globe, are likely to boost the market growth. Moreover, increasing investments in wastewater treatment facilities are anticipated to drive market growth.



The advent of COVID-19 harmed the global mobile water treatment market. The downturn is attributed to the decline in the demand for mobile water treatment solutions from the water treatment industry. COVID-19 pandemic has shut down the production of various products in the mobile water treatment industry, mainly owing to the prolonged lockdown in major global countries. This has hampered the growth of the global mobile water treatment market significantly in the last few months, as is likely to continue during 2020. COVID-19 has already affected the sales of equipment and machinery in the first quarter of 2020 and is likely to harm the market growth throughout the year. The outbreak of coronavirus has resulted in the halting of operation in water and wastewater treatment facilities and caused the delay in the construction of new water and wastewater treatment facilities. According to the American Chemistry Council, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific registered a production drop of around 3.1%, 2.3%, and 1%, respectively, during April-May 2020. Globally, around 4% of the new construction projects of water and wastewater treatment facilities are canceled, which has impacted the market for water and wastewater treatment technologies.



The segmentation of the global mobile water treatment market has been done into product type, end-user, and geography. By product type, the classification of the market has been done into Resin Mobile Water Treatment, Membrane Mobile Water Treatment, Filtration Mobile Water Treatment, Others. By end-users, the classification of the market has been done into Municipal, Construction, Chemical, Agriculture, Others. Furthermore, based on geography, the global market has been distributed as North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific.



Rising mergers and acquisitions to encourage the wastewater treatment adoption at a global level will drive the market during the forecast period.



The growth of the mobile water treatment market is fuelled by the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions being done to encourage the adoption of water treatment technologies. For instance, in March 2019 GE an American multinational conglomerate acquired Ecolochem and in September 2018 Siemens acquired UF filter. Other key companies such as MPW and Degremont have also been involved in separate partnerships, which resulted in the growth of the companies. Similarly, In September 2020, DuPont agreed to establish a strategic partnership with DIC Corporation, DIC Group Company, and Sun Chemical Corporation, to expand the global sales of degassing modules for water treatment. In September 2020, Evoqua Water Technologies announced that it had acquired the privately held Aquapure Technologies of Cincinnati, a Hamilton, Ohio-based water service and equipment company. This acquisition may further strengthen Evoqua's service capabilities in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the surrounding region. In February 2020, Veolia launched SIRION Advanced, a compact, plug-and-play system for high purity water production specifically for industrial water treatment.



Increasing demand coming from the Asia Pacific will be a tailwind to the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The growth of the market of mobile water treatment will be further fuelled by its increasing demand coming from the APAC region, especially coming from the countries like India and China. According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, the number of wastewater treatment plants in China increased to about 3700 plants in 2016, with a total treatment capacity of roughly 150 million m3/d. There are numerous chemical plants lined up for construction within the period of the next five years in the country. For instance, in November 2019, BASF started the construction of its USD 10 billion integrated petrochemicals project, located in the southern province of Guangdong in China. The plant is planned to produce engineering plastics, thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), and other petrochemical products used in industries like automotive, electronics, and new energy vehicles.



Competitive Insights



The players in the global mobile water treatment market are implementing various growth strategies to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors in this market. Major market players in the market have been covered along with their relative competitive strategies and the report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last few years. The company profiles section details the business overview, financial performance (public companies) for the past few years, key products and services being offered along with the recent deals and investments of these important players in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of End-Users

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Mobile water treatment market Analysis, by Product type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Resin Mobile Water Treatment

5.3. Membrane Mobile Water Treatment

5.4. Filtration Mobile Water Treatment

5.5. Others



6. Mobile water treatment market Analysis, by End users

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Municipal

6.3. Construction

6.4. Chemical

6.5. Agriculture

6.6. Others



7. Mobile water treatment market Analysis, by Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. USA

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.3. Mexico

7.3. South America

7.3.1. Brazil

7.3.2. Argentina

7.3.3. Others

7.4. Europe

7.4.1. Germany

7.4.2. France

7.4.3. UK

7.4.4. Others

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. Saudi Arabia

7.5.2. UAE

7.5.3. Others

7.6. Asia Pacific

7.6.1. China

7.6.2. India

7.6.3. Japan

7.6.4. South Korea

7.6.5. Taiwan

7.6.6. Thailand

7.6.7. Indonesia

7.6.8. Others



8. Competitive Environment and Analysis

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Veolia Water Technologies

9.2. GE Water

9.3. Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

9.4. SUEZ Water

9.5. Pall Corporation

9.6. Organo Corporation

9.7. Degremont

9.8. Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited

9.9. Ecolutia Services



