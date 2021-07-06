ESAIYO Announces The ‘Social Identity of Objects’ Standard

Denver, CO, United States , July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESAIYO, a new technology company, has established a standard and is developing technology for Creating, Connecting and Surfacing the Social Identities of Objects.

The “SIO Standard” digitally attaches defining and differentiating attributes to virtual or physical people-places and things-allowing the social identity of objects to be surfaced and continuously defined.

The ESAIYO Engine is a proprietary technology that is being developed as an “Infrastructure as a Service” solution that utilizes object graph and blockchain technologies to assist Countries, Governments and Industries in protecting, connecting and surfacing valuable data and other digital assets.

As ESAIYO’s CEO and Co-Founder Raymond St. Martin stated, “Memories, history, relationships and narrative add defining context to objects and contain value within themselves. We have structured this platform to capture, connect, preserve and surface the history and relationships of physical and virtual objects. This effort will bring transparency to data and create connected ecosystems for the context that defines and differentiates everything.”

The platform’s emerging standard and protocol was initially envisioned and invented by co-founders Raymond St. Martin, Andrew Van Valer, Ryan Quick, and Arno Kolster.

Raymond St Martin has spent more than two decades driving sales and innovation as an entrepreneur, previously founding platforms including Hubtuit and Sportbarinfo. Mr. St. Martin also served as an executive at Sports Spectrum and Vox Media. Mr. St Martin also serves on the board of Directors for influencer driven non profit Big League Impact which was founded by Major League Baseball pitcher Adam Wainwright.

Andy Van Valor is a Silicon Valley based consultant, investor, and startup coach who has served in executive operations roles for decades at major software companies including Borland, Motorola, Lightsurf, Starfish, and Verisign.

ESAIYO’s development team of Ryan Quick and Arno Kolster have built scalable software for decades across startups and Fortune 100 companies. Mr. Quick serves as ESAIYO’s Chief Science Officer and specializes in Blockchain development and supercomputer infrastructure; he formerly served as the Chief Architect for the PayPal/EBAY Advanced Technology Integration.

Mr Kolster serves as ESAIYO’s Chief Information Officer and is an expert in Blockchain Intellectual Property development, database administration, data architecture, and data analytics from traditional client-server to in-memory hyperscale database clusters.

The ESAIYO Team is also supported by veteran advisors Audu Makori and Roberto Clement Jr.

Mr. Clemente stated, “I am extremely excited to bear witness to the development and potential global impact of this ‘Game Changing Technology’. I am truly honored and emboldened to be a part of the team driving it!”

About ESAIYO

ESAIYO is a software company establishing the standard for the Social Identity of Objects. ESAIYO was cofounded by Silicon Valley veterans Raymond St Martin, Andy Van Valer, Ryan Quick, Arno Closter, Merle Giles, and Kwasi Asare. For more information visit www.esaiyo.com

For Press Inquiries please contact: Press@ESAIYO.com

For Business Development contact: BIZDEZ@ESAIYO.com

Website: https://esaiyo.com/