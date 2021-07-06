Global Olive Oil Market Report 2021

Dublin, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Olive Oil Market Global Forecast By Type, Industry, End-User, Consumption, Production, Import, Export Countries, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Olive Oil Market will be US$ 17.73 Billion by 2027 from US$ 8.28 Billion in 2020, growing a CAGR of 11.49% from 2020-2027
Olive oil forms a different and tasty substitute to conventional edible oils. Considering its nutritional value and taste, olive oil is being consumed by a huge pool of the global population. It is extensively preferred for its properties to prevent heart diseases by maintaining cholesterol levels in the body.
It also has moisturizing and exfoliating properties, which leads to its usage in different pharmaceuticals and cosmetics products. Olive oil offers various applications such as spray for dressing, cosmetics, and personal care, uses in foods, and medicines. Owing to these factors, there is a vast demand for Olive Oil in the Market.
In this report, we have covered the market of Olive oil market by type, which includes Extra Virgin Oil, Virgin Oil, and Other Olive Oil. Extra virgin olive oil is the most eminent quality olive oil utilized by a majority of health-conscious people. Based on end-user, retail and foodservice contributes the lion's share to the total olive oil market value.
Europe and Asia Pacific foodservice sector will be the leading market for olive oil producers in upcoming years. On the other side, retail has remained one of the most dynamically evolving realms that enable olive oil market players to regularly be on their toes to discern their target customers and maintain a customized approach. Olive Oil Industry globally will grow with a staggering .
European Union is the leading producer, exporter, and consumer, of olive. This is due to olive farming, one of the essential businesses in these countries due to the Mediterranean diet. Greece, Spain, and Italy are the primary producers and exporters in the region. Italy is one of the leading importer and majorly imports olives from the United States, China, Brazil, Japan, and Turkey. As per our research findings, Worldwide Olive Oil Market is expected to be more than in the next 7 years.
Some of the market's major companies include Modi Naturals, Cargill, Inc., Bunge Limited, Conagra Brands (Bertolli), Semapa. Market players are involved in continuous research and developments; these are key strategies adopted by the Olive Oil Market players.
For example, in 2021, Modi Naturals will launch sub-brand Oleev Kitchen to enter RTC/E segments as consumers continue to remain indoors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Global Olive Oil Market Analysis
6. Global Olive Oil Volume Analysis
6.1 By Production
6.2 By Consumption
6.3 By Import
6.4 By Export
7. Share Analysis
7.1 Market Share
7.1.1 By Consuming Country
7.1.2 By Type
7.1.3 By Industry
7.1.4 By End-User
7.2 Volume Share
7.2.1 By Producing Country
7.2.2 By Importing Country
7.2.3 By Exporting Country
8. Type - Global Olive Oil Market
8.1 Extra Virgin Oil
8.2 Virgin Oil
8.3 Other (Lampante, Pomace, etc)
9. Industry - Global Olive Oil Market
9.1 Pharmaceuticals
9.2 Cosmetics
9.3 Cooking
9.4 Other
10. End-User - Global Olive Oil Market
10.1 Food Service
10.2 Food Processing
10.3 Retail
11. Consumption - Global Olive Oil Market & Volume
11.1 EU-27
11.1.1 Market
11.1.2 Volume
11.2 Turkey
11.3 Morocco
11.4 Tunisia
11.5 Syrian Arab Republic
11.6 Algeria
11.7 Argentina
11.8 Lebanon
11.9 Jordan
11.10 Chile
11.11 Others
12. Production - Global Olive Oil Volume
12.1 EU-27
12.2 Turkey
12.3 Morocco
12.4 Tunisia
12.5 Syrian Arab Republic
12.6 Algeria
12.7 Argentina
12.8 Lebanon
12.9 Jordan
12.10 Chile
12.11 Others
13. Import - Global Olive Oil Volume
13.1 United States
13.2 EU-27
13.3 Brazil
13.4 Japan
13.5 Canada
13.6 China
13.7 Australia
13.8 Turkey
13.9 Russian Federation
13.10 Saudi Arabia
13.11 Others
14. Export - Global Olive Oil Volume
14.1 EU-27
14.2 Tunisia
14.3 Turkey
14.4 Syrian Arab Republic
14.5 Morocco
14.6 Argentina
14.7 Chile
14.8 United States
14.9 Lebanon
14.10 Jordan
14.11 Others
15. Company Analysis
- Cargill, Inc
- Modi Naturals
- Bunge Limited
- Conagra Brands (Bertolli)
- Semapa
