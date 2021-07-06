United States Range Cooker Markets 2021-2028 - Deployment of Stylish and Functional Appliances with Multi-functionality Features

Dublin, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Range Cooker Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Price Range, Size (24", 30", Above 30"), Application (Residential, Commercial), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. range cooker market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.66 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period.

The deployment of stylish and functional appliances in kitchens with multi-functionality features is an ongoing trend in the residential sector. This, combined with the trend of remodeling homes to build and accommodate modular kitchens, is resulting in fast-paced product adoption in the country.



Consumers' focus on attracting a higher resale value from remodeling projects has also driven the prominence of range cookers in homes. For instance, minor kitchen remodeling can lead to an average of 81.1% of the reoccupied cost, whereas major kitchen remodeling can lead to a 59% return on the cost. Thus, consumers are loosening their purse strings and building high-end kitchens for their homes by installing advanced cooking appliances.



The growing trend of food away from home is resulting in the increasing number of restaurants, hotels, resorts, food stations, and other commercial eateries across the country. Consumers seek quality and tasty food with minimum waiting time, compelling owners of food joints to invest in modern and integrated cooking appliances. These outlets need high-capacity and efficient kitchen appliances to be able to serve large masses in a short time while also focusing on the quality of the food they serve. Range cookers are ideal for such commercial applications. Thus, product adoption in restaurants and eateries is projected to grow in the coming years.

U.S. Range Cooker Market Report Highlights

The rising demand for products designed for specific set-ups and purposes will drive the market in the coming years

Since these appliances are bigger, they offer more settings, functions, and cooking options

Many even feature a separate grill so consumers can grill and roast food at the same time

Above USD 5000 price range dominated the market in 2020 with a revenue share of over 48%

The 30" size segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of more than 8% from 2021 to 2028

The residential application segment is projected to account for the highest revenue share by 2028 registering the fastest CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Information Procurement

1.4 Information Analysis

1.5 Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6 Data Validation and Publishing



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Size Outlook

2.3 Price range Outlook

2.4 Application Outlook

2.5 Distribution Channel Outlook



Chapter 3 U.S. Range Cooker Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Introduction



Chapter 4 Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1 Consumer Trends & Preferences

4.2 Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.3 Consumer Service Adoption

4.4 Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5 U.S. Range Cookers Market: Size Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Size Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.2 20"

5.3 24"

5.4 30"

5.5 Above 30"



Chapter 6 U.S. Range Cookers Market: Price Range Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Price Range Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.2 USD 1,000 and Below

6.3 USD 1,001 - USD 3,000

6.4 USD 3,001 - USD 5,000

6.5 Above USD 5,000



Chapter 7 U.S. Range Cookers Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

7.2 Residential

7.3 Commercial



Chapter 8 U.S. Range Cookers Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

8.2 Online

8.3 Offline



Chapter 9 Competitive and Vendor Landscape

9.1 Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

9.2 Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

9.3 Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Amana

GE Appliances

Samsung

Premier

Whirlpool

Monogram

LG KitchenAid

Frigidaire

Viking

Thermador

