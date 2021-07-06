TRI POINTE HOMES EARNS GREAT PLACE TO WORK CERTIFICATION

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes® (NYSE: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the US, announced today its recognition as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company for 2021-2022. Great Place to Work Certification™, the global benchmark for identifying outstanding employee experiences, is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike with more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries applying for certification every year.

“As a company with a people-first philosophy, we are extremely proud to be designated as a Great Place to Work,” said Doug Bauer, chief executive officer of Tri Pointe Homes. “A passionate culture is one of the key pillars that defines Tri Pointe Homes, so this recognition is especially gratifying. It truly is a tribute to our hard working and talented team members who demonstrate day in and day out their commitment to being in the life-changing business of designing and building innovative new homes and vibrant communities where families can thrive.”

The certification process revealed that 90 percent of employees at Tri Pointe Homes say it is a great place to work compared to 59 percent of employees at a typical US-based company. Ninety-six percent of team members said when you join the company you are made to feel welcome, and 93 percent said they were proud to tell others they work there.

“One of the key tenets at Tri Pointe Homes is H.E.A.R.T., which embodies our core values of Humility, Empowerment, Authenticity, Results, and Team, and guides our behavior,” said Tri Pointe Homes chief human resources officer Heather Breidenthal. “Living by this guiding principle has allowed us to cultivate a team of passionate individuals who embrace our mission as a true calling. We always strive to make a positive impact through the way we conduct our business, and that also pertains to the people who make the business run.”

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to going to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn an equitable share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

To view Tri Pointe Homes’ company profile and Great Place to Work certification results, please visit https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7010924. To access the company’s inaugural ESG report, including its H.E.A.R.T. focus (Humility, Empowerment, Authenticity, Results and Team) and other people-first priorities, please visit investors.tripointehomes.com/ESG.

About Tri Pointe Homes

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes® (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. Named one of the Best Places to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for four consecutive years, Tri Pointe Homes also became a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company in 2021. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com .

About Great Place to Work ®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.