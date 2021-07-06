Global probiotic supplement market size to witness remunerative growth through 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the findings of the research literature, global probiotic supplement market size was valued USD 6.28 billion in 2020 and is touted to register a healthy growth rate over 2021-2026. The market is largely driven by rising awareness regarding the numerous benefits associated with health supplements and subsequent surge in the demand for probiotics, especially among millennials.

Proceeding further, the research literature expands on the attractiveness of the market by individually scrutinizing its various segments, including ingredient type, application spectrum, distribution channel, and geographical ambits. Moreover, it attempts to track the competitive developments such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches in relation to leading players, emerging contenders, and newcomers in the marketplace. Apart from this, the document hosts an updated guide for mitigating the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and enhancing profitability over the forecast period.

Elaborating further on the subject, probiotics are utilized to improve digestion and restore normal gut. Probiotic supplements have been proven effective to treat urinary tract infections, vaginal yeast infections, eczema, lactose intolerance, as well as bowel problems such as diarrhea and irritable bowel.

Market segmentation overview:

In terms of distribution channel, the market is fragmented into pharmacy/drug store, hypermarket/supermarkets, and online retail. Of these, the hypermarket/supermarkets segment is comparatively higher in comparison to other channels. However, rising internet penetration is expected to expand the worldwide probiotic supplement industry size from online retail segment.

Based on ingredient, the industry is split into bacteria based and yeast based, among which, the former segment is set to garner robust gains over the analysis period. Besides this, the market is also studied from the perspective of end-use applications including supplement, food & beverages, pet food, and infant formula.

Considering the geographical scope, the market spans across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA. Among these regions, Asia Pacific industry is slated to grow at a tremendous pace over the forecast duration. This can be ascribed to strong demand from the millennial population and high concentration of prominent industry players in the region.

Competitive dashboard review:

Top contenders in global probiotic supplement industry sphere are Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Bayer AG, BioGaia AB, Novartis International AG, The Procter & Gamble Company, and Sanofi S.A. These industry leaders are undertaking strategies such as R&D investments and new product launches to enhance their revenue flow.

Global Probiotic Supplement Market, by Ingredient (Value, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Yeast Based

Bacteria Based





Global Probiotic Supplement Market, by Application (Value, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Supplements

Food & Beverages

Infant Formula

Pet Food

Pharmacy/ Drug Store

Hypermarket/ Supermarkets

Online Retail





Global Probiotic Supplement Market, by Geography (Value, USD Million, 2016-2026)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

LAMEA

Global Probiotic Supplement Market Competitive Dashboard (Value, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Bayer AG

BioGaia AB

Novartis International AG

The Procter & Gamble Company

Sanofi S.A.

Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Probiotic Supplement Market: Product Overview

4. Global Probiotic Supplement Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Probiotic Supplement Market

4.3 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook

5. Global Probiotic Supplement Market: Segment Analysis

5.1 Global Probiotic Supplement Market by Ingredient

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Probiotic Supplement Market- By Ingredient

5.3 By Bacteria Based, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026

5.4 By Yeast Based, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026

6. Global Probiotic Supplement Market Analysis By Application

6.1 Global Probiotic Supplement Market by Application

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Probiotic Supplement Market- By Application

6.3 By Food & Beverage, By value (USD Million), 2016-2026

6.4 By Supplements, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026

6.5 By Pet Food, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026

7. Global Probiotic Supplement Market Analysis By Distribution Channel

7.1 Global Probiotic Supplement Market by Distribution Channel

7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Probiotic Supplement Market- By Distribution Channel

7.3 By Hypermarket/ Supermarkets, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026

7.4 By Pharmacy/ Drug Store, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026

7.5 By Online Retail, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026

8. North America Probiotic Supplement Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

8.1 North America Probiotic Supplement Market- By Value

8.2 North America Economic & Industrial Outlook

8.3 North America Probiotic Supplement Market: Prominent Companies

8.4 North America Probiotic Supplement Market by Ingredient, By Value

8.5 North America Probiotic Supplement Market by Application, By Value

9. Europe Probiotic Supplement Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

9.1 Europe Probiotic Supplement Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.2 Europe Economic and Industrial Outlook

9.3 Europe Probiotic Supplement Market: Prominent Companies

9.4 Market Segmentation By Ingredient (Bacteria Based, Yeast Based)

9.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Food & Beverage, Supplements, Pet Food, Infant Formula)

10. Asia Pacific Probiotic Supplement Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

10.1 Asia Pacific Probiotic Supplement Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.2 Asia Pacific Economic and Industrial Outlook

10.3 Asia Pacific Probiotic Supplement Market: Prominent Companies

10.4 Market Segmentation By Ingredient (Bacteria Based, Yeast Based)

10.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Food & Beverage, Supplements, Pet Food, Infant Formula)

11 LAMEA Probiotic Supplement Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

11.1 LAMEA Probiotic Supplement Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.2 LAMEA Economic and Industrial Outlook

11.3 LAMEA Probiotic Supplement Market: Prominent Companies

11.4 Market Segmentation By Ingredient (Bacteria Based, Yeast Based)

11.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Food & Beverage, Supplements, Pet Food, Infant Formula)

12. Global Probiotic Supplement Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Probiotic Supplement Market Drivers

12.2 Global Probiotic Supplement Market Restraints

12.3 Global Probiotic Supplement Market Trends

13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Probiotic Supplement Market - By Ingredient (Year 2026)

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Probiotic Supplement Market - By Application (Year 2026)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Probiotic Supplement Market - By Distribution Channel (Year 2026)

13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Probiotic Supplement Market - By Region (Year 2026)

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share of global leading companies

14.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Probiotic Supplement Market

14.3 Porter Five Forces Analysis-Global Probiotic Supplement Market

15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)





