Global Baby Safety Products Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Artsana, Dex Products and KidKusion Among Others

The publisher has been monitoring the baby safety market and it is poised to grow by $2.89 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The report on baby safety market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the number of government guidelines and regulations concerning baby safety, availability of customized baby safety products, and innovation in technology and product design and features of baby monitors leading to premiumization. In addition, an increase in the number of government guidelines and regulations concerning baby safety is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The baby safety market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing availability of products as a result of retail expansion as one of the prime reasons driving the baby safety market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for smart baby safety products and innovations in baby safety products will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on baby safety market covers the following areas:

Baby safety market sizing

Baby safety market forecast

Baby safety market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading baby safety market vendors that include Artsana Spa, Dex Products Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Jane Group, KidKusion Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Nuna International BV, Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, and RECARO Holding GmbH. Also, the baby safety market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Baby car seats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby strollers and prams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby cribs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Artsana Spa

BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH

Dex Products Inc.

Dorel Industries Inc.

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

Jane Group

KidKusion Inc.

Newell Brands Inc.

Nuna International BV

RECARO Holding GmbH

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

