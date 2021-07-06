Global Baby Safety Products Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Artsana, Dex Products and KidKusion Among Others

Dublin, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Baby Safety Products Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the baby safety market and it is poised to grow by $2.89 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
The report on baby safety market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the number of government guidelines and regulations concerning baby safety, availability of customized baby safety products, and innovation in technology and product design and features of baby monitors leading to premiumization. In addition, an increase in the number of government guidelines and regulations concerning baby safety is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The baby safety market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing availability of products as a result of retail expansion as one of the prime reasons driving the baby safety market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for smart baby safety products and innovations in baby safety products will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on baby safety market covers the following areas:
- Baby safety market sizing
- Baby safety market forecast
- Baby safety market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading baby safety market vendors that include Artsana Spa, Dex Products Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Jane Group, KidKusion Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Nuna International BV, Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, and RECARO Holding GmbH. Also, the baby safety market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Baby car seats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Baby strollers and prams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Baby cribs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Baby monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Customer landscape
- Overview
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Artsana Spa
- BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH
- Dex Products Inc.
- Dorel Industries Inc.
- Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.
- Jane Group
- KidKusion Inc.
- Newell Brands Inc.
- Nuna International BV
- RECARO Holding GmbH
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tu78tu