Global Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market (2021 to 2026) - Enhancing Next-Generation Technologies and Availability of Wireless Broadband in Rural Areas Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market by Technology (WIFI and Cellular M2M), Offering (Hardware, Software Solutions and Services), Application, End User (First Responders, Critical Infrastructures), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wireless broadband in the public safety market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 20.6 billion in 2021 to USD 69.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.6% from 2021 to 2026.

The wireless broadband in the public safety market is driven by various factors, such as enhancement in public safety and availability of real-time information and big investments in wireless broadband to boost the growth of wireless broadband in public safety market across the globe during the forecast period. However, security threats and complexities can hinder the growth.

First Responders to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

In emergencies, firefighters require high bandwidth and reliable connectivity as they communicate with each other and government organizations. With wireless broadband, fire departments can communicate with firefighters in real-time. They can send emails with still and video images that would enhance quick and speedy communication. Wireless broadband technologies help fire departments to respond faster and more accurately to help citizens. Public safety organizations use private mobile networks when executing public protection and disaster relief missions. Several public safety agencies and organizations from countries the US, the UK, Korea, and New Zealand are investing heavily in companies, such as Cisco Systems, Netflix, and Nokia Networks, to evolve from their existing networks to LTE-based solutions.

Law enforcement or the police department's seamless communication network plays an important role in communicating with headquarters and also to command-and-control communications on site. The mobile network deployment in police cars provides a scalable IP communications infrastructure on-site that helps first responders to carry out their duties. With the help of wireless broadband network technologies, police officers can access maps, mug shots, records, and fingerprints on their smartphones. It offers continuous communication without any loss of in-network coverage. In North America, police departments utilize LTE networks for video surveillance and fast data transfer during emergencies.

Paramedics provide medical service out of the hospitals while moving critically ill patients from one facility to another. The goal of paramedics is to provide treatment in need for urgent medical care with the goal of satisfactorily treating the present conditions and arranging for the timely transfer of the patient to the next point of definitive care. Such arrangements can be made using wireless broadband technology. The wireless broadband technology reduces response time to connect with hospitals and ambulances to share information on a real-time basis. Wireless broadband networks also enable remote healthcare monitoring, which helps reduce medical service delivery costs.

Hardware segment to have highest market share during the forecast period.

A wireless network consists of several components that support communications using radio or light waves propagating through an air medium. Some of these elements overlap with those of wired networks, but special consideration is necessary for all of these components when deploying a wireless network.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview of the Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market

4.2 Market, by Technology, 2020

4.3 Market, by Application, 2020

4.4 Market, by End-user, 2020

4.5 Market, by Region, 2020

4.6 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Mobility Growth and Increase in Mobile Connectivity Driving the Growth of the Market

5.2.1.2 Enhancement in Public Safety and Availability of Real-Time Information

5.2.1.3 Big Investments in Wireless Broadband

5.2.1.4 COVID-19 Impact

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Security Breaches and Interception

5.2.2.2 COVID-19 Impact

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Enhancing Next-Generation Technologies and Availability of Wireless Broadband in Rural Areas

5.2.3.2 COVID-19 Impact

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Access to 5G Wireless Spectrum and Handling of Data Demand

5.2.4.2 COVID-19 Impact

5.3 Case Studies

5.4 Regulatory Landscape

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Ecosystem

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Revenue Shift - Yc Analysis

6 Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Technologies: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Technologies: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Wi-Fi

6.2.1 Single-Band

6.2.2 Dual-Band

6.3 Cellular M2M

6.3.1 4G and 4G+

6.3.2 5G

7 Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market, by Offering

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Offerings: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Offerings: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Hardware Components

7.2.1 Wireless Adapter

7.2.2 Access Point and Range Extender

7.2.3 Other Offerings

7.3 Software Solutions

7.4 Services

7.4.1 Managed Services

7.4.2 Professional Services

8 Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Applications: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Applications: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Critical Communications

8.3 Remote Monitoring and Surveillance

8.4 Location Guidance

8.5 Others

9 Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 End-users: Market Drivers

9.1.2 End-users: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 First Responders

9.2.1 Firefighters

9.2.2 Law Enforcement

9.2.3 Other First Responders

9.3 Critical Infrastructures

9.3.1 Commercial Facilities

9.3.2 Healthcare and Medical Facilities

9.3.3 Government Facilities

9.3.4 Transportation System Sector

9.4 Other Critical Infrastructures

10 Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Overview

12.2 Large Enterprises

12.2.1 Aruba Networks

12.2.2 At&T

12.2.3 Broadcom

12.2.4 Cisco

12.2.5 Ericsson

12.2.6 Extreme Networks

12.2.7 Hitachi

12.2.8 Juniper Networks

12.2.9 Motorola Solutions

12.2.10 Huawei

12.2.11 NEC

12.2.12 Netgear

12.2.13 Sierra Wireless

12.2.14 Verizon

12.2.15 ZTE

12.2.16 General Dynamics

12.2.17 Harris

12.2.18 Bittium

12.2.19 Hughes

12.3 Others/Startups

12.3.1 Cambium Networks

12.3.2 Infinet Wireless

12.3.3 Netronics Networks

12.3.4 Proxim Wireless

12.3.5 Radwin

12.3.6 Redline Communications

12.3.7 Teltronic

12.3.8 Case Emergency Systems

12.3.9 Parallel Wireless

13 Adjacent Markets

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6nkk8p