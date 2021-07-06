Custom Merchandising Store – Personal Branding Niche Business Service Launched

Portland, Oregon, United States, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

E-commerce specialists, iShazz Holdings LLC, have launched a newly updated online sales solution for clients. They know that businesses need to pivot in order to thrive and succeed in today’s environment, and provide clients with their own branded merchandise store to sell products online.

More information can be found at: https://ishazzbizstores.com/index

With the newly updated service, more businesses are able to gain an edge over their competition. The iShazz team simplifies the process for anyone looking to sell their own brand through merchandising and custom product design.

The ongoing pandemic has made it harder for businesses to reach more customers, build their brand, and achieve their sales goals. However, the latest research shows that branded product sales can help businesses to thrive.

E-commerce is growing at a steady rate, with e-retail sales accounting for over 14% of all retail sales around the globe. Experts predict that 95% of all sales will be made via e-commerce by 2040.

There are a number of benefits to selling branded products online. Companies can create eye-catching and quality items that feature their brand name and logo across numerous product categories.

This makes a cost-effective marketing strategy, and leads to stronger brand recognition for clients. Branded products can also be used as promotional pieces that build brand loyalty.

With iShazz, clients can create their own online e-commerce store with three simple steps. The first is to choose their package, and with each option the products will be tailored to meet the bespoke needs of each business.

By partnering with quality fulfillment services across the US, iShazz can create eye-catching print designs that are made with customer satisfaction in mind.

Clients can get full “done for you” online stores created for them by specialists in the industry.

A spokesperson for the company states: “Your site is built with our proprietary shopping cart and merchandising software, which allows maximum product flexibility so your merchandising website can continue to grow with your business.”

