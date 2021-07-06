Preeclampsia Therapeutics Market 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast Report

Pune, India, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing spread of preeclampsia worldwide will be the key driver of the global preeclampsia therapeutics market growth during the forecast period. Preeclampsia refers to a condition wherein a woman experiences high blood pressure during or after pregnancy. There may also occur low clotting factors, indicating problems of the liver or kidneys. The most potential causes identified by doctors for this condition are autoimmune disorders, genetic factors, and blood vessel issues. According to the Maternal Health Task Force under the Harvard Chan School, preeclampsia kills around 76,000 mothers and 500,000 babies globally every year. Moreover, in low and middle income countries, preeclampsia causes 16% of maternal deaths. This rising prevalence of the disorder will spur the demand for preeclampsia therapeutics and favor the growth of the global preeclampsia therapeutics market in the forecast period.

Through its report, titled “Preeclampsia Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Preeclampsia Type (Mild Preeclampsia, Severe Preeclampsia), By Drug Class (Antihypertensive Agents, Anticonvulsants, Antioxidants, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, Fortune Business Insights shares a detailed evaluation of the various factors, trends, and competitive and regional dynamics that will play an influential role in the development of the market during the forecast period.





Intensive Research and Collaborations to Characterize Market Competition

Most of the key players in the global preeclampsia therapeutics market competition are doubling down their investment in research to come out with new solutions to diagnosing and treating preeclampsia. For instance, PerkinElmer invested in Foetal Medicine Foundation’s Project ASPRE study in June 2017, which found that delivering low-dose aspirin can lead to bring down the rate of pre-term preeclampsia by 62%.

Some companies are also entering into strategic partnerships with other players to diversify their product offerings. For example, in September 2018, AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Velo Bio joined hands to develop and market a polyclonal antibody, digoxin immune Fab (ovine) (DIF), to treat severe preeclampsia in pregnant women.





Rising Incidence of Hypertension to Boost the Market

Close links have been established between hypertension (high blood pressure) and onset of preeclampsia. Women who have been suffering from chronic hypertension before pregnancy are more prone to developing preeclampsia during pregnancy. Hypertension has been on the rise worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), currently, around 1.13 billion are suffering from hypertension globally. The American Heart Association estimates that close to 50% of Americans are affected by hypertension. Thus, higher prevalence of hypertension is a major risk factor for preeclampsia, which will push up the demand for preeclampsia therapeutics till 2026.

Furthermore, hypertension can also induce gestational diabetes in pregnant women, which, in turn, can cause the development of preeclampsia. This might lead to premature delivery of the baby and can cause stroke or seizure during labour and delivery. As diabetes becomes more prevalent, preeclampsia might become more common and lead to the expansion of the global preeclampsia therapeutics market size.

North America to Occupy a Leading Position in the Market

Among regions, North America is set to hold the largest chunk of the global preeclampsia therapeutics market share on account of the growing prevalence of the disorder in the US, according to the Preeclampsia Foundation. This rise is most likely a result of increasing incidence of chronic disorders such as diabetes and obesity in the region. Similarly, the market for preeclampsia therapeutics in Europe is expected to surge with increasing prevalence of obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes in the continent. Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East are also projected to contribute significantly to the global preeclampsia therapeutics market revenue in the coming decade.





Fortune Business Insights identifies some of the major competitors in the global preeclampsia therapeutics market:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Sera Prognostics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

DRG INSTRUMENTS GmbH

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

A1M Pharma AB

PerkinElmer Inc.

VG Lifesciences





