Empire Communities Hires New Chief Human Capital Officer

Vaughan, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Communities, one of North America’s largest privately held homebuilders, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kim Van Pelt as new Chief Human Capital Officer.

With a career spanning over 20 years in the hospitality industry working for a Fortune 500 global company, Kim has held progressive leadership roles providing guidance over all aspects of the HR function for North & Central America across 120 hotels in 11 countries with 28,000 employees.

Kim’s expertise ranges from leading high performing work teams, building relationships at all organization levels and guiding mergers and acquisitions to building market competitive compensation, benefits and recognition programs while driving innovation and improvement to support long-term global business and talent goals.

“We value Kim’s impressive track record of experience and strategic business partnership,” says Andrew Guizzetti, Executive Vice President & CFO of Empire Communities. “People remain top priority at Empire, and Kim’s passion for unlocking talent will further our growth strategies.”

Kim graduated with a B.A. in Sociology from the University of Western Ontario and holds numerous certifications in Human Resources from Humber College, Gallup Organization and Development Dimensions International.

EMPIRE COMMUNITIES

Empire Communities is a residential homebuilder involved in all sectors of the new home building industry, including both low‐rise and high‐rise built forms. Celebrating 27 years of building inspiring new places to live, Empire has an established tradition of creating prestigious award-winning new homes, communities and amenities and has earned a reputation for outstanding attention to detail and customer service. Since 1993, Empire has built over 28,000 new homes and condos. Today, Empire is one of the largest privately held homebuilders in North America with current communities in Toronto, Southwestern Ontario and the Southern United States.

