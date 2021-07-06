ValOre Acquires 16,000 hectares of New Tenements at Pedra Branca PGE Project:

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValOre Metals Corp. (“ValOre”; TSX‐V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, “the Company”) today announced the acquisition of new tenements at ValOre’s 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Element (“PGE”, “2PGE+Au”) Project (“Pedra Branca”) in northeastern Brazil.



“The ground acquired by ValOre in the June 2021 ANM bid holds district-scale potential to host multiple significant PGE deposits, and effectively secures the most unexplored trend of prospective geology at Pedra Branca” stated ValOre’s VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. “We plan to rapidly advance the development of our target pipeline with the acquisition of WorldView spectral data, extension of ground or droneborne magnetics, and regional geological mapping, prospecting and sampling.”

Highlights of Newly Acquired Ground at Pedra Branca:

Twelve claims totaling 16,000 hectares (“ha”) acquired through an Agência Nacional de Mineração (“ANM”) bid process conducted during June 2021;

Acquisition of over 50 kilometres (“km”) of underexplored, undrilled, geological trend highly prospective for PGE discovery;

Compelling data from historic exploration work, including untested soil anomalies, high grade grab samples, and coincident favorable geophysical signatures;

Excellent existing network of well-maintained access roads and power supply throughout the expanded land position;

First phase of exploration in preparation, including: WorldView spectral data, ground or droneborne magnetics, regional geological mapping and prospecting.



Pedra Branca Land Acquisition Summary

ValOre has significantly added (29% increase in total hectares) to the district-scale land position in Brazil by acquiring 12 new claims (16,000 ha) through the June 2021 ANM bid process. The new ground covers over 50 km of untested prospective geological trend associated with the Paleoproterozoic mafic to ultramafic Troia Unit, which serves as the host belt for Pedra Branca’s PGE-bearing layered ultramafic sequence. The potential is further supported by compelling historical geochemistry and geophysics, with excellent existing road access and power supply throughout. CLICK HERE for a location map of the updated Pedra Branca land position (Figure 1).

The first phase of exploration (“Phase 1”) will include the acquisition of new WorldView spectral data (“WorldView”) and extension of ground or droneborne magnetics, in conjunction with regional geological mapping and prospecting at prospective historical geochemical and geophysical anomalies. ValOre will implement the proven and effective targeting methodology which pairs WorldView and magnetics – an approach which led to the 2020 drilling discovery at the C-04 target, which graded up to 7.95 grams per tonne palladium + platinum + gold (“g/t 2PGE+Au”) at surface and returned 2PGE+Au mineralization in all three 2020 core drill holes. CLICK HERE for ValOre’s news release dated December 4, 2019, and CLICK HERE for ValOre’s news release dated October 27, 2020.

ValOre will immediately follow up high-priority target areas defined in Phase 1 with geochemical sampling, Trado® auger drilling and trenching, with the goal of advancing multiple targets to drill-ready stage.

Northeast Regional Trend

The Northeast Regional Trend (“NRT”) comprises a contiguous group of 7 claims situated in the southeast region of Pedra Branca. The NRT strategically covers over 37 km of highly underexplored Troia Unit, tested by only 2 shallow historical drill holes, undrilled historical PGE-in-soil anomalies and high-grade rock samples spanning the entire belt length, and prospective historical geophysical anomalies (magnetic high situated within radiometric lows).

Galante North and Galante East

Galante North and East (“Galante”) are two claims situated 5 and 7 km respectively south-southeast and along-trend of the Santo Amaro target area, which hosts the NI 43-101 Santo Amaro deposit inferred resource of 203,000 ounces (“oz”) 2PGE+Au contained in 5.3 million tonnes (“Mt”) grading 1.19 g/t 2PGE+Au, and the Santo Amaro South target (2021 RC drill target). Galante East hosts the some of the most compelling undrilled historical geochemical anomalies at Pedra Branca, with three distinct PGE-in-soil anomalies over 2.5 km, and historical grab samples up to 18.9 g/t 2PGE+Au. The anomalies are coincident with multiple magnetic highs along-trend.

Trapia South Extension

The Trapia South Extension is a single claim situated adjacent to the southwest corner of the Trapia West deposit and hosts the western third of Trapia South (2021 RC drill target). The ground hosts multiple unexplored WorldView-mag targets, and strong expansion potential along-strike from the Trapia West PGE deposit.

Mendes North Extension

The Mendes North Extension is a single claim located due north of the Mendes North target area (CLICK HERE for news release dates March 30, 2020 and CLICK HERE for news release dated July 7, 2020). The ground hosts an extension to the magnetic anomaly and prospective geological trend associated with Mendes North Target 3.

Pitombeiras Southwest

The Pitombeiras Southwest is a single claim situated 4 km south-southwest of Jangada Mines PLC (“Jangada”) Pitombeiras Vanadium Project, which hosts a 2021 NI 43-101 Measured & Indicated Resource of 5.10 Mt at 0.46% V 2 O 5 , 9.04% TiO 2 and 46.06% of Fe 2 O 3 , Inferred Resource of 2.33 Mt at 0.41% V 2 O 5 , 8.26% TiO 2 and 43.18% of Fe 2 O 3 , and a 2021 preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) report. ValOre’s claim hosts the potential for analogous mineral systems and encompasses a 9 km long undrilled magnetic anomaly.

ANM Bid Process

On January 19, 2020, the ANM announced the new procedures to apply for areas available for exploration to facilitate a faster and more transparent process in Brazil.

The ANM releases many areas for bid throughout Brazil in two stages:

Prior Public Offering: parties select and submit claims from those released by the ANM within 60 days from the release date. Thereafter, ANM will adopt the following procedures: Areas in which there were no expressions of interest will be considered free ground available for staking When there is only one interested party, the participant has the opportunity to acquire the claim When there is more than one interested party, an electronic auction must be carried out; Electronic Auction: the multiple parties who expressed interest for the same claim must submit anonymous electronic bid, and the rights to the claim is awarded to the highest bidder. This is the stage at which ValOre acquired the new tenements described herein.



About WorldView Spectra Data

CLICK HERE for ValOre’s summary of WorldView spectral data and CLICK HERE for additional information from DigitalGlobe™ on the Hi-Res WV-3 orbiting system.

Qualified Person (QP)

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Colin Smith, P.Geo., ValOre’s QP and Vice President of Exploration.

About ValOre Metals Corp.

ValOre Metals Corp. (TSX‐V: VO) is a Canadian company with a portfolio of high‐quality exploration projects. ValOre’s team aims to deploy capital and knowledge on projects which benefit from substantial prior investment by previous owners, existence of high-value mineralization on a large scale, and the possibility of adding tangible value through exploration, process improvement, and innovation.

In May 2019, ValOre announced the acquisition of the Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements (PGE) property, in Brazil, to bolster its existing Angilak uranium, Genesis/Hatchet uranium and Baffin gold projects in Canada.

The Pedra Branca PGE Project comprises 51 exploration licenses covering a total area of 55,984 ha (138,339 acres) in northeastern Brazil. At Pedra Branca, 5 distinct PGE+Au deposit areas host, in aggregate, a current Inferred Resource of 1,067,000 ounces 2PGE+Au contained in 27.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t 2PGE+Au (CLICK HERE for ValOre’s July 23, 2019 news release). All the currently known Pedra Branca inferred PGE resources are potentially open pittable.

Comprehensive exploration programs have demonstrated the "District Scale" potential of ValOre’s Angilak Property in Nunavut Territory, Canada that hosts the Lac 50 Trend having a current Inferred Resource of 2,831,000 tonnes grading 0.69% U 3 O 8 , totaling 43.3 million pounds U 3 O 8 . For disclosure related to the inferred resource for the Lac 50 Trend uranium deposits, please CLICK HERE for ValOre's news release dated March 1, 2013.

ValOre’s team has forged strong relationships with sophisticated resource sector investors and partner Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI) on both the Angilak and Baffin Gold Properties. ValOre was the first company to sign a comprehensive agreement to explore for uranium on Inuit Owned Lands in Nunavut Territory and is committed to building shareholder value while adhering to high levels of environmental and safety standards and proactive local community engagement.

