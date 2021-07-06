California Based Cannabis Wellness Brand CLIX Launches Partnership with OMURA’s Heat-Not-Burn Devices

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Craft Supply Co Ltd, (CSE: CRFT) (“CRFT” or the “Company”), a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy, is pleased to announce a partnership between their California-based cannabis brand CLIX ™ and OMURA ™, the next generation whole flower Heat-Not-Burn designed to create an elevated social experience.



With high-tech, design-forward, easy to use devices, and cartridges that combine the benefits of whole flower with the convenience of vaping, Omura™ is revolutionizing the industry and showing how the future of vaping looks. Clix has partnered with OMURA ™ to launch a series of herbal blended flower sticks using CLIX’s novel formulations.

Offering a more discreet, convenient, and sometimes healthier alternative to smoking, vaporizers are among the best-selling products in today’s cannabis market. The CLIX x OMURA product line soft launched within the CLIX influencer network in June 2021, with distribution into California dispensaries debuting this July.

Matthew Watters, CEO of CRFT commented: “With significant distribution into the top dispensaries in Los Angeles, our partnership with Omura will increase CLIX market penetration and serve a unique need within our focused cannabis product portfolio. We are excited about offering consumers unique products in an award-winning device.”

About BC Craft Supply Co LTD.

BC Craft Supply Co Ltd. is a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy. The Company offers a reimagined vision for craft markets through collaboration, expertise, and adaptation. Its operations include:

CRFT a curator and aggregator of craft cannabis, providing advocacy and access for premium small-batch growers to Canada’s cannabis market;

Medcann Health Products - a cultivation and processing facility in Chemainus BC;

Feelwell Brands, a successful cannabinoid brand house licensed in the state of California; and

, a successful cannabinoid brand house licensed in the state of California; and AVA Pathways a pre-clinical biotech company focused on neuroplasticity and mental health applications using psilocybin and compounds derived from mushrooms.

BC Craft works with local artists cross-sector and remains fervently committed to keeping the art, technique, and purity of their pursuit.

About Omura

Omura offers a next-generation cannabis system designed to make whole flower consumption simple, stylish, and easy. Founders include major luxury and fashion executives and tobacco industry alums who came together with one goal: To create a future-facing cannabis experience that is inclusive and considered. With a primary focus on cannabis aesthetics, Omura was a recipient of the 2020 Good Design Award. Omura products are available for purchase online and locally at dispensaries and trade shows within California and Massachusetts.

For more information, visit www.omura.com or @omura on Instagram for the latest updates.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (THE "CSE") HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS PRESS RELEASE. NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the anticipated timing of the official launch of the Company’s new product lines.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, Ascent assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

For further information:

Matthew Watters, CEO, and Director

Phone: (604) 687-2038.

Email: info@bccraftsupplyco.com

BC Craft Supply Co. LTD.

SUITE 810 – 749 West Pender Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 1H2