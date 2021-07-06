Proactive news headlines including Perpetual Resources, Strategic Elements, Imugene and archTIS

Sydney, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:



Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) has signed an option and acquisition agreement for acquiring Arrowsmith West, a tenement immediately south of Perpetual’s flagship Beharra High-Grade Silica Sand Project. Click here

Strategic Elements Ltd’s (ASX:SOR) (OTCMKTS:SORHF) subsidiary Stealth Technologies will design and deliver an autonomous drone carrying vehicle that automates detection and sensing of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear agents. Click here

Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU) (OTCMKTS:IUGNF) non-executive director Lesley Russell has elected to exercise options to increase her shareholding in the company to 13.7 million shares. Click here

archTIS Ltd (ASX:AR9), a global provider of innovative software solutions for the secure collaboration of sensitive information, is expanding its global presence across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) through two new initiatives. Click here

Poseidon Nickel (ASX:POS) (OTCMKTS:PSDNF) (FRA:NYG) has tabled one of its best intersections to date with results from the Golden Swan trend returning up to 2.1 metres at 13.79% nickel. Click here

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) (FRA:COH) is attracting interest from potential customers and partners as a result of the Global Cobalt Sample Program producing commercial Mixed Hydroxide Product (MHP) sourced from the Broken Hill Cobalt Project (BHCP). Click here

GTI Resources Ltd (ASX:GTR) has completed uranium drilling over Section 36, a key tenement within its Henry Mountains Uranium & Vanadium Project in Utah, USA. Click here

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) (FRA:S0G) has identified multiple electromagnetic (EM) conductors during a downhole electromagnetic (DHEM) survey at the high-grade Mt Alexander Nickel-Copper Sulphide Project in Western Australia. Click here

ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR) (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) (FRA:4G1) has demonstrated confidence in executive chairman James D Calaway by renewing his employment agreement for a further 12 months, effective from July 1. Click here

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) (OTCMKTS:ARSRF) has received high-grade results of up to 13 metres at 8.64% copper from a further 30 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes at Constellation deposit within the Tritton tenement package in New South Wales. Click here

Marvel Gold Ltd (ASX:MVL) (FRA:GR2) has consolidated its landholding at the Tabakorole Gold Project in southern Mali by acquiring new strategic tenements. Click here

Oar Resources Ltd (ASX:OAR) (FRA:F1S) is highly encouraged by initial test results on samples from the Gibraltar Project in South Australia’s halloysite-kaolin hotspot of the Eyre Peninsula that have defined a large zone of bright and ultra-bright white kaolinite. Click here

South Harz Potash Ltd (ASX:SHP) (FRA:D860) has appointed a specialist deep drilling company to execute the first of twin drill holes at its flagship Ohmgebirge Potash Project in Germany. Click here

Mako Gold Ltd’s (ASX:MKG) reverse circulation and diamond drilling results continue to expand the mineralised footprint at Tchaga prospect within the Napié Project in Côte d’Ivoire and will be incorporated into an upcoming maiden resource estimate. Click here

PolarX Ltd (ASX:PXX) has uncovered large silver-gold anomalies during a soil sampling program over its Fourth of July claims within the Nevada-based Humboldt Range Gold-Silver Project. Click here

Cirralto Ltd (ASX:CRO) has signed a binding share sale agreement (SSA) to acquire 100% of the issued capital of Sydney-based fintech Invigo Pty Ltd with an expected completion date of July 12. Click here

Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) has notched up a substantial increase in gold production from its flagship Morila Gold Mine in Mali across the past month and the June quarter. Click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com