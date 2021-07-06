Automotive Lighting Market 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Analysis, Forecast Report

Pune, India, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global automotive lighting market size was USD 44.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 53.6 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.The increasing demand for adaptive lighting is expected to augment the automotive lighting market size , says Fortune Business Insights™, in their recent report publication. Automotive lighting is a system comprising of signaling and lighting devices used on the sides, or rear, or front of motor vehicles. The lighting system in vehicles helps to increase its visibility under low light conditions, hinting pedestrians, and other drivers of its presence to maintain a safe travel distance.

The report on the automotive lighting market offers a comprehensive overview of the market and its growth trajectories. This includes automotive lighting market trends, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Additionally, the report throws light on the segmentation of the market based on factors such as technology type, application type, vehicle type, and geographies. Furthermore, the report offers interesting insights into the market and other key industry developments that have a positive impact on the overall market.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-lighting-market-101978





Stringent Government Regulations on Road Safety to Bode Well for Market

Lighting plays a vital role in automobiles to run at night or in bad weather conditions without any risk. It helps to increase the visibility and provide comfort to the driver and pedestrians to locate an approaching vehicle to maintain a safe distance. Automotive lighting manufacturers have developed advanced lightings such as adaptive front lighting system, matrix beam, and pixel lighting for use in luxury vehicles. Analysts at Fortune Business Insights™ say, “This will make driving more comfortable on one side and ultimately add to the overall market size in the forecast period.”





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-lighting-market-101978





The increasing demand for safety and better visibility in automobiles have propelled the demand for automotive lighting. Additionally, the rise in awareness about road safety and government regulations on safe driving has added boost to the automotive lighting market growth. As per the current industry trends, the market is dominated by the LED segment on account of the energy efficiency and low cost of implementation. The advancement in technology and the utilization of laser and LED technology in modern vehicles are likely to create lucrative market opportunities in the automotive industry in the years to come.





Quick Buy - Automotive Lighting Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101978





Presence of Major Automotive Manufacturers will Help Asia Pacific Dominate Market

As per geographical segmentation is concerned, the global automotive lighting market is categorized into the regions of Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the world. Each of these regions is further categorized based on nations. Among these, Asia Pacific is holding the dominant automotive lighting market share in terms on account of the increasing purchasing power and outflow of opportunities in automotive companies. Additionally, the presence of automobile giants, coupled with the easy access to raw materials, will help this region to continue dominating the market in the forecast period as well.

On the other side, the European market for automotive lighting is likely to witness significant growth in the coming years on account of the increasing demand for automobiles that suffices to the government norms. In addition to this, the rise in the adoption of reverse lights, interior lights, brake lights, and signal indicators are also promoting growth in the European market.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-lighting-market-101978







Investment in Research and Development for Interior Lighting of Luxury Vehicles to Intensify Competition

Players operating in the automotive lighting market are emphasizing on geographical expansion for strengthening their position in the market. Manufacturers are also investing huge sums into research and development of advanced lighting systems in the new SUVs and the latest automobiles for enhancing the look of the vehicle while providing decent lighting in the interiors of luxury vehicles. They are also entering into strategic collaborations to collectively contribute to the overall automotive lighting market revenue in the forthcoming years. These collaborations include merger and acquisition, partnerships, contracts and agreements, and others.

Major Automotive Lighting Market Manufacturers are as follows:

General Electric Co.

Hyundai Mobis

Royal Phillips Electronics

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd

Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co

Magneti Marelli S.p.A

ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES LTD





Global Automotive Lighting Market Segmentations:

By Application Type:

Front Lighting

Side Lighting

Rear Lighting

Interior Lighting

By Technology Type:

LED

Halogen

Xenon

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-lighting-market-101978





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Cables Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Public Charging, Private Charging), By Length (Below 5 meters, 6 meters to 10 meters and Above 10 meters), By Charging Level (Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3), By Power Supply (Alternative Charging (AC) and Direct Charging (DC)), By Shape (Straight Cable and Coiled Cable) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027

Automotive Airbags Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Knee, Side, Front, Curtain), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Autonomous Trucks Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Level of Autonomy (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4), By Sensor Type (Ultrasonic, Radar, Camera, LiDAR), By Propulsion (Diesel, Electric), By Truck Type (Light Duty Truck, Medium Duty Truck, Heavy Duty Truck), By ADAS Features (Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Intelligent Park Assist) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Autonomous Bus Door System Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Bus Type (Shuttle Bus, Articulated Bus, City Bus, BRT Bus), By Door Type (Conventional, Folding, Sliding Plug, Inward Gliding), By Operation (Pneumatic, Electric), By Propulsion Type (Internal Combustion Engine, Electric), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, and Electric Vehicle), By Application (Powertrain, Braking System, Body Electronics, ADAS, Infotainment) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



