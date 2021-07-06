Global Healthcare Distribution Market Report 2021: Market to Reach US$3.2 Trillion by the Year 2027

Dublin, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Distribution - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Healthcare Distribution Market to Reach US$3.2 Trillion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Healthcare Distribution estimated at US$876.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Pharmaceutical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.9% CAGR to reach US$1.3 Trillion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biopharmaceutical segment is readjusted to a revised 22.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.7% share of the global Healthcare Distribution market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 34.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 22.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Healthcare Distribution market in the U.S. is estimated at US$305 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 34.81% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$561.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.1% and 18.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$561.3 Billion by the year 2027.

Medical Devices Segment Corners a 24% Share in 2020

In the global Medical Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$169.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$510.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$398.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 17.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback.

A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in Humanity's History that Left the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended

How the Healthcare Industry Has & Continues to be Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

The Biggest & Worst Ever Public Health Crisis in Human History Creates a Mixed Bag of Challenges & Opportunities for the Healthcare Industry

Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Work Overtime to Manage Giant Waves of COVID Infection Testing Flowing In

The Pandemic Triggers Shift in Consumer Behaviour & Engagement With Healthcare Technologies & Services

Healthcare Industry Pushed to Adopt Digital Technologies & Innovate to Save Lives Amid the Crisis

How COVID-19 Outbreak Sent the Healthcare Supply Chain Into a Tailspin

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Storms Into the Spotlight to Address Disruptions Posed by the Crisis

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Importance & Current State Of Drug Distribution Worldwide: A Review

Special Focus on India, a Promising Global Pharma Powerhouse

Substandard Drugs, an Urgent Challenge in the Supply Chain that Begs to be Addressed

Pharmaceutical Thefts & Counterfeiting, A Persistent Challenge in Distribution That Eludes Resolution

Online Pharmacies Growth Leads to Global Presence of Counterfeit Drugs

Storming Into the Spotlight Is the Use of Blockchain in Fighting Counterfeiting of Drugs

Serialization Emerges as an Another Weapon in the Arsenal to Battle Counterfeiting

Rising Healthcare Costs Drives Attractiveness of e-Pharmacies

Social Distancing Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates the Viability & Indispensability of e-Pharmacies, Fast Forwarding Growth by Over 2 Years

Aging Population, Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases & Ensuing Demand for Drugs & Medical Equipment Rank as Major Drivers of Growth in the Market

Robust Demand for Pharmaceutical Drugs Drives Growth in the Market

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing, a Barometer of the Growing Demand & Production of Drugs

Artificial Intelligence to Revolutionize Pharmaceutical Retailing

As the World Ramps Up Production of COVID-19 Vaccines, Distribution Emerges Into the Spotlight

As Mass Vaccination Drives Kick-in, Challenges in Covid-19 Vaccine Distribution Begin to Surface

A Review of Vaccine Distribution Approach in the US

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

