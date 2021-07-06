Global Medical Disposables Market Report 2021-2027 - US Dominates the Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

Dublin, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Disposables - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Medical Disposables Market to Reach US$533.8 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Disposables estimated at US$294.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$533.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Surgical Instruments & Supplies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$57.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bandages & Wound Dressings segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 10.5% share of the global Medical Disposables market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 24.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Medical Disposables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$72.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 24.67% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$79.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$79.9 Billion by the year 2027.
Infusion & Hypodermic Devices Segment Corners a 9.6% Share in 2020
In the global Infusion & Hypodermic Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$21.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$30 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$58.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Impact of COVID-19 on Select Segments
- Surgical Instruments & Supplies
- Respiratory Disposable Devices
- Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables
- Disposable Face Masks
- Medical Disposables: A Prelude
- Global Medical Disposables to Grow at a Rapid Rate over the Coming Years
- US Dominates the Medical Disposables Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
- Competition
- Mobilization Efforts by Private Tech Companies to Combat Medical Supplies Shortage during COVID-19
- Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders and Rise in Surgical Procedures Fuels Market Growth
- Growing Threat of Hospital-Acquired Infections Spurs Demand for Medical Disposables
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
- Bandages & Wound Dressings Market to Exhibit Significant Growth
- Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics
- Adhesive Bandages Explore Novel Design Variations
- Smart Bandages Gain Interest
- Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables Register Burgeoning Growth
- Emergence of PCR as a Preferred COVID-19 Detection Method
- Nonwoven Medical Disposables
- Rise in Air Pollution Levels Trigger the Demand for Face Masks
- Designers Revamp Face Masks into a Fashion Accessory
