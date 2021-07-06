Nucleus recognizes SYSPRO as a leader in 2021 Nucleus Research ERP Technology Value Matrix

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYSPRO, a leading global provider of ERP software, announced today that for the fifth consecutive year it has retained its position as a leader in the 2021 Nucleus Research ERP Technology Value Matrix. Leading vendors were selected for their ability to accommodate the changing needs of organizations as they return to work, as well as their capability to create customized solutions based on respective customer needs.



This year, the report lists SYSPRO’s key differentiator as its industry expertise, often winning deals in targeted verticals by demonstrating deep knowledge and the ability to manage the entire organization’s financial, manufacturing, and distribution processes. “As a customer-centric business, our industry-built solutions and services are designed to make things possible for manufacturers and distributors. We were pleased to see that the results of the report reflect this, as we remain committed to addressing the unique needs of our customers, enabling them to easily adapt and remain resilient,” says Paulo De Matos, Chief Product Officer at SYSPRO.

The report also highlights SYSPRO’s certified partner network, where implementation and specialist consultants help users with necessary customizations to best match requirements. “As a trusted advisor, SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. With a strong commitment to channel partner growth, SYSPRO customers are backed by a team of global experts that drive maximum value out of IT systems and business solutions,” states De Matos.

SYSPRO’s extensive API library, and low and no-code tools are also included in the report along with other SYSPRO capabilities. This includes the new Order Picking tool available on SYSPRO Espresso to provide shopfloor operators with mobile capabilities to conduct order pickings efficiently, updates to the Digital Tax Tool, and regulatory compliance features.

According to Nucleus Research Manager Isaac Gould, “Innovations to the user experience and core ERP functionality continue to position SYSPRO favorably in the Value Matrix and in the market as more manufacturers search for digital transformation partners that understand their business.”

About Nucleus

Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services. The company’s ROI-focused research approach provides unique insight into the actual results technology solutions deliver, allowing organizations to cut through marketing hype to understand real operational value and select or renew the best technology solution for their environment. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO’s team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents – SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor.

For more information, visit syspro.com