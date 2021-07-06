Thryv, Inc. CEO Joe Walsh to Speak at the 21st Annual CJS Securities New Ideas Summer Conference

Dallas, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv® software, the end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses, today announced that CEO and President Joe Walsh will speak at the 21st Annual CJS Securities New Ideas Summer Conference at 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

A live webcast will be available on Thryv’s Investor Relations page at investor.thryv.com. An archived replay will be made available for a limited time at the same location following the event.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

The company owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for small business that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv, they can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMB) to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices and processing payments.

Thryv supports franchise operators and multi-location business owners with Hub by Thryv™, a software console that enables business managers to oversee their operations using the Thryv software.

Thryv also connects local businesses to consumer services through our search, display and social media management products, our print directories featuring The Real Yellow Pages® tagline, and our local search portals, which operate under the DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and Yellowpages.com URLs and reach some 35 million monthly visitors. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 400,000 SMBs globally that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.

Thryv acquired Sensis, Australia’s leading digital, marketing and directory services provider, which helps Australians connect and engage through its leading platforms, digital consumer businesses (Yellow™, White Pages™, TrueLocal™ and Whereis™), search engine marketing and optimization services, website products, social, data and mapping solutions, and through its digital agency Found™. Sensis is also Australia’s largest print directory publisher including the Yellow Pages™ and White Pages™.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Sensis has a sales presence in all states and territories across Australia.

Learn more about Thryv on LinkedIn and Medium.

