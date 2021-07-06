Global CRO Market Size & Growth Projections Report 2021-2025: Projected Spending on Development, Phase I-IV Development, and Outsourced Phase I-IV Development

Dublin, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 CRO Market Size & Growth Projections" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overall, 2020 was not a horrible year for CROs.

Yes, we predicted an overall downturn in the market and we are sticking by that based mainly on the hypothesis that the large CROs fared better than the smaller ones.

What do the financial numbers tell us?

They tell us proposals, RFPs, and contracting were strong in 2020, as witnessed by the impressive growth in backlog. The numbers also tell us that the larger CROs struggled a bit turning the backlog into revenue, which is highly understandable given how much of the healthcare system was under attack in 2020.

If first quarter 2021 numbers are any indication, it looks like the future is quite positive for the larger CROs as they work through record-level backlog levels.

The report provides quantitative analysis into the constant question, "What is the size of the CRO market?" The data within are segmented by phase, geography and service line in order to generate a full picture of the clinical development services market.

What You Will Learn:

Estimated R&D expenditures through 2025

Projected spending on development, Phase I-IV development, and outsourced Phase I-IV development through 2025, segmented by sponsor type: Large pharma - large molecule Large pharma - small molecule Non-large pharma - large molecule Non-large pharma - small molecule Generic/Specialty Government Private Association/Non-profit Academic

Spending on CRO services segmented by: Geography Service-line Phase I-IV



Major Topics:

Overall Market Size and Growth

2021 Geographic Assessment

2021 Service-line Assessment

2021 Development Phase I-IV Assessment

2020-2025 CRO Market Model

2021 Public CRO Market Share

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overall Market Size and Growth

Top-Down Approach to Market Size

R&D Sources and Distribution

R&D Expenditures by Segment (2020-2025)

Model Adjustments - From R&D to CRO Market Size

Development Spending

Development as a Percent of R&D by Segment (2021)

Development Expenditures by Segment (2020-2025)

Phase I-IV Development Spending

Ph I-IV Development as a Percent of Development by Segment (2021)

Ph I-IV Development Expenditures by Segment (2020-2025)

Outsourced Phase I-IV Development Spending

Outsourced Ph I-IV Development as a Percent of Development by Segment (2020-2025)

Outsourced Ph I-IV Development Expenditures by Segment (2020-2025)

2021 Full Model Analysis

2. 2021 Geographic Assessment

2021 Geographic Distribution (%) of the CRO Market Size

2021 Geographic Distribution ($B) of the CRO Market Size

3. 2021 Service-Line Assessment

2021 Service-Line Distribution (%) of the CRO Market Size

2021 Service-Line Distribution ($B) of the CRO Market Size

4. 2021 Development Phase I-IV Assessment

2021 Development Phase Distribution (%) of the CRO Market Size

2021 Development Phase Distribution ($B) of the CRO Market Size

5. 2020-2025 CRO Market Model

6. 2018 Public CRO Market Share

2018 Public CRO Market Shares

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gi8myo