Global Foodservice Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Aramark, Compass Group and Dominos Pizza Among Others

Dublin, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Foodservice Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the foodservice market and it is poised to grow by 822.31 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. This report on foodservice market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for mobile foodservice and it is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The foodservice market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the emergence of ghost kitchens as one of the prime reasons driving the foodservice market growth during the next few years.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This report on foodservice market covers the following areas:

Foodservice market sizing

Foodservice market forecast

Foodservice market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading foodservice market vendors that include Aramark, Compass Group Plc, Dominos Pizza Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., McDonald Corp., Performance Food Group Co., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Sodexo Group, Starbucks Corp., and YUM! Brands Inc. Also, the foodservice market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



