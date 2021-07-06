Global Foodservice Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Aramark, Compass Group and Dominos Pizza Among Others

Dublin, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Foodservice Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the foodservice market and it is poised to grow by 822.31 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. This report on foodservice market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for mobile foodservice and it is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The foodservice market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the emergence of ghost kitchens as one of the prime reasons driving the foodservice market growth during the next few years.
This report on foodservice market covers the following areas:
- Foodservice market sizing
- Foodservice market forecast
- Foodservice market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading foodservice market vendors that include Aramark, Compass Group Plc, Dominos Pizza Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., McDonald Corp., Performance Food Group Co., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Sodexo Group, Starbucks Corp., and YUM! Brands Inc. Also, the foodservice market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Sector
- Market segments
- Comparison by Sector
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non-commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Sector
6. Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Conventional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Centralized - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ready-prepared - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Assembly-serve - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
7. Customer Landscape
- Overview
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- China - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Japan - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market trends
10. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
11. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aramark
- Compass Group Plc
- Dominos Pizza Inc.
- Inspire Brands Inc.
- McDonald Corp.
- Performance Food Group Co.
- Restaurant Brands International Inc.
- Sodexo Group
- Starbucks Corp.
- YUM! Brands Inc.
12. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
