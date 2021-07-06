Jefferson Lines takes proactive steps toward crisis management with TSA I-STEP training

MINNEAPOLIS, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety has long been central to the Jefferson Lines mission of providing affordable, reliable and convenient travel options to their passengers. Long before the State of Minnesota had established snow removal programs, Jefferson plowed major highways to allow for safer travel. In 1939, the company received the National Maintenance award, and, fast forward to 2020, was proactive in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in their network before it was classified as a global pandemic. Now, in the summer of 2021, an interdepartmental safety team took part in the Transportation Security Administration’s “Intermodal Security Training and Exercise Program” (I-STEP) to evaluate and enhance crisis management procedures across all facets of Jefferson Lines.



“In crisis management, prevention is always the first line of defense,” said Jefferson Lines CEO, Steve Woelfel. “Yet, as the COVID-19 pandemic showed the world, operations can change in an instant. When the health and safety of our passengers and employees are at risk, it’s crucial that there is a strong, coordinated plan in place.”

TSA I-STEP training seeks to evaluate and expand upon an organization’s ability to not only prevent but respond to evolving security threats by enhancing security company procedures, building partnerships within the regional transportation industry, and educating organizations on best practices. Jefferson Lines is one of the first privately-owned transportation companies to undergo this training.

“Through the I-STEP exercises, we were able to test our current crisis management plan to see how it measures up to various threats faced by the transportation industry in today’s world,” said Jefferson Lines Safety & Compliance Manager, Chuck Walerius. “This TSA-facilitated training utilizes all experience levels within the organization to develop both discussion-based and operations-based critical incident exercises that take you through a step-by-step response and recovery process. It also helps to identify capability gaps and needed resources to better respond to critical incidents.”

Jefferson Lines’ commitment to industry-leading standards for passenger experience extends beyond the in-bus amenities and reasonable fares. The company’s prioritization of safety – including comprehensive crisis preparedness – is at the heart of its customer service mission. Passengers can travel confidently to their destinations, assured that the team that gets them there has scrupulously considered their wellbeing should any critical incident arise along the way.

