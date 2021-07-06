Kia Canada boasts best-ever first-half yearly sales and best-ever June sales in company history

English French

Strongest second quarter in company history with 25,510 units delivered



Seltos remains top selling vehicle with 8,134 units in 2021

June marks a historical month for CPO sales



TORONTO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kia Canada’s record-breaking first quarter of 2021 resulted in 15,760 vehicles delivered and is now remarkably followed by its best ever second quarter in its history with 25,510 units sold. The record setting first half of 2021 marks a milestone for the brand in achieving its strongest results to date with a total of 41,270 units delivered. The consumer favourite remains the Kia Seltos, with 8,134 units delivered, followed by the longstanding nameplates Forte and Sportage, with 7,486 and 6,322 sold respectively.

Following two consecutive record sales months in February and March, Kia continues this upward trend with three back-to-back record months of sales in Q2 with 8,040 units in April, 8,620 in May and 8,850 in June. Kia’s most popular vehicles led the charge this quarter with 5,040 units of Forte, 4,682 units sold of Seltos and 3,568 of Sportage delivered. Notably, the brand new Kia Carnival is also seeing 146% growth in sales from May to June.

Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales are also breaking records in June with the highest recorded sales in the brand’s history with 779 units sold and 243% growth over June 2020. This is the third milestone for CPO, following its previous record-break in March this year with 667 units and best ever April with 580 units delivered.

“The momentum Kia has been experiencing is nothing short of incredible,” said Elias El-Achhab, Chief Operating Officer, Kia Canada. “Consumer demand across our lineup is strong and we are thrilled to see this growth in market share as a result.”

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers products and services that are innovative, dynamic, thoughtful and award-winning, through a network of 197 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ reflects Kia’s commitment to inspiring consumers through its products and services. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

