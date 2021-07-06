Rosinbomb™ Announces Exclusive Product Collaboration With Ardent

RENO, Nev., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROSINBOMB (OTC:ROSN) and ARDENT industry leading developers and manufacturers of highly acclaimed groundbreaking solventless extraction and infusion technology products announced today the launch of two exclusive limited edition solution bundles in time for 710. The Press n’ Fuse™ bundles are designed to provide the consumer, prosumer and processor an end to end elegant and simple solution for crafting high quality solventless extracts and infused consumables in various formats.



The Rosinbomb™ Rocket is widely acclaimed as the best personal, solventless rosin press in the world, together with the heralded Ardent Nova™ bundle ensures the consumer is well equipped to craft high quality products like the experts. The Press n’ Fuse™ product bundle is made for consumers to easily and cost effectively craft, create and enjoy.

The Rosinbomb M-60 with Flow Channel Technology™ the world’s first and only volume processing extraction press is teamed up with revolutionary Ardent FX Decarboxylator to create The Press n’ Fuse Pro™ and is targeted towards the prosumer/ processor market proving the user with limitless options for crafting any and all forms and quantities of extracts and infused products.

Rosinbomb’s CEO, Fred Angelopoulos said, “We are super excited to team up with Ardent to provide this end-to-end solution to the market for 710. I believe our two companies share the same product culture, one which represents best of breed design and performance, innovation, industry leading quality all within a clean and organic environment.” “We believe strongly in empowering and enabling the consumer to take pride and ownership of what they are crafting and consuming and these Press n’ Fuse™ bundles are a big step in that direction” added Rosinbomb Founder and President Ryan Mayer.



Ardent founder and CEO Shanel Lindsay discussed the roots of the Company when describing the collaboration, “Ardent was founded on the principles of education and empowering people to take charge of their own wellness and do it in a safe and holistic way. We believe Rosinbomb shares that philosophy, and this collaboration embodies that”

The collaborations are available at https://www.rosinbomb.com/pages/rosinbombardentbundle. The pricing for the two kits is $749 for the Press n’ Fuse (list price individually $899) and $1449 for the Press n Fuse Pro (list price individually $2235) and are available for a limited time while supplies last.

710 represents the date of July 10th which is considered to be the industry celebration for the oils and extracts marketplace.

ROSINBOMB continues to be celebrated by experts and leading media outlets. Forbes.com called the Rocket ‘Revolutionary Technology That Creates Perfect THC/CBD Rosin Every time’ and Tech expert website Engadget named the Rocket ‘The Panini Press Of Weed.’

To view the complete line of Rosinbomb presses and accessories please visit http://www.rosinbomb.com .

To view the complete line of Ardent products and accessories please visit https://ardentcannabis.com/ .

About ROSINBOMB

Rosinbomb (OTC:ROSN) has over four years of operating history developing and producing the ROSINBOMB™ line of rosin presses and accessories for extracting organic concentrates. Founded as a family company with deep roots in creating press technology for the organic fruit and vegetable juice market, ROSINBOMB presses require no chemicals or additional hardware to operate. The presses are plug-and-press out of the box. The technology uses patent pending techniques to optimize extraction potential and allow the user the ability to easily produce naturally-extracted, organic concentrates. Additional information can be found at rosinbomb.com .

About Ardent.

Ardent is a Boston-based biotech and medical cannabis device company with pioneering technologies that drastically improve administration and effectiveness. With a team of partners skilled in all aspects of manufacturing from advanced thermal engineering to elite electronics, we produce the NOVA™, a laboratory-grade precision decarboxylator for medical cannabis patients.

