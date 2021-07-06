Splash Beverage Group Continues to Drive Rapid Expansion of SALT Tequila Brand; Signs with Legendary Distribution Company Eagle Brands to Drive Growth in Miami-Dade and Florida Markets

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced its SALT tequila is now distributed by Eagle Brands Inc. (Eagle Brands), a family owned juggernaut in the beverage distribution business. The agreement ensures a large increase in exposure for SALT tequila, as the product will be the focus of several launch activities and events.

Eagle Brands is a top independent distributor in Miami-Dade County. Founded in 1984, Eagle brands today is the descendant of a family-owned business built from the ground up by enterprising, visionary Cuban immigrants. Equipped with a team of over 300 dedicated employees combining to distribute more than 8 million cases of beer, wine, cider and non-alcoholic products annually to nearly 4,500 retail customers in Dade and Monroe counties.

Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash, said, "We're thrilled to engage Eagle Brands to launch SALT tequila into the Miami-Dade and neighboring markets. With over 300 experienced and motivated Eagle Brands team members, we are confident SALT Tequila will experience rapid market exposure under their management." He added, "The team at Eagle Brands has proven to be dedicated to successful product launches and beyond regular distribution, the team has a few special events and launch activities this summer up there sleave that we are excited to share more about in the near future."

SALT Tequila is a naturally flavored 100% Blanco agave tequila with a clean and sweet taste and is grown, distilled, and bottled in the Jalisco, Mexico region. It is believed to be the first agave 80 proof flavored tequila on the market, currently offered in berry, citrus, and salted chocolate flavors. The SALT brand targets sales from one of the fastest-growing alcoholic beverage categories, with annual tequila consumption in the U.S. up by 14% and the growth of flavored spirits reaching 10-times that of unflavored.

Nistico added, "I am happy to report again that the continued success of our acquisition of assets in Copa di Vino, was not only in a best-in-class wine product but came with an established distribution network that can be leveraged for other premium Splash brands. That acquisition is already helping to create potentially massive value for our company and investors by allowing us to tap into that network and expand the distribution points for our compelling brands. We are spectacularly pleased that this investment continues to bear fruit with this new agreement with Eagle Brands and their more than 4500 retail partners in Miami-Dade County."

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments which they believe leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk.

SBEV believes its business model is unique as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible pre-existing brand awareness or pure category innovation.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation inability to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed transaction or to complete the transactions contemplated by the non-binding term sheet, matters discovered by the parties as they complete their respective due diligence investigation of the other. Other factors include the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close, including due to the failure to receive required security holder approvals, or the failure of other closing conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

