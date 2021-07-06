Cerence Adds ryd pay to Cerence Pay Partner Ecosystem to Enable Secure, Voice-Powered Fuel Transactions from the Car

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that it has broadened its Cerence Pay partner ecosystem with the addition of ryd pay, the largest cross-brand solution for mobile payments directly at the gas pump. Together, the companies will enable voice-powered fuel payments throughout Europe, directly from the car.



Backed by strategic global companies including Mastercard, Mercedes-Benz and AXA, ryd pay enables digital payment at gas stations, either by app or via the car’s infotainment system, allowing drivers to pay for fuel, services, and in-store purchases without having to leave their cars. ryd pay is currently live as a standalone application and is used by major OEMs to offer a bespoke payment solution within their branded in-car experience. It is available to drivers in Germany, Benelux, Switzerland and Austria and will be available throughout the EU in the coming months.

Designed to meet the increasing demand for faster, safer, and more convenient payment options, Cerence Pay helps OEMs offer superior experiences by enabling secure, voice-powered in-car transactions. By adding ryd pay to the Cerence Pay ecosystem, OEMs can now make contactless in-car fuel payments even easier. The integration means drivers do not have to enter new credentials or open the app on their smartphone or headunit to initiate payment. Instead, they can simply speak their request, and the transaction is authorized by voice biometrics – cutting down time and keeping drivers focused and aware of traffic around them.

“By adding ryd pay to our Cerence Pay ecosystem, we can make secure, voice-powered transactions available to more consumers and give our OEMs flexibility in how they integrate and offer payment options to best meet the needs of their drivers,” said Nils Lenke, VP & GM of Apps, Cerence. “With the car becoming more connected than ever before, it only makes sense to offer drivers contactless payment for services – whether that’s fueling up, getting a coffee or parking. We add a layer of convenience by letting drivers use their voice to initiate payments and ensure security by authenticating them at the same time through voice biometrics.”

“We envision a future where hassle-free, secure and reliable interactions are initiated through all of your connected devices, from your smartphone to your car. We are enabling OEMs and merchants to offer better experiences that drive customer loyalty and separate them from their competitors,” said Sandra Dax, CEO of ThinxNet, the makers of ryd pay. “With the addition of the AI-powered voice capabilities of Cerence Pay, customers can more securely and conveniently initiate and authenticate transactions. We are excited to partner with Cerence to bring even more powerful in-car experiences to the roads together.”

For more information about ryd visit www.ryd.one.To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

About ThinxNet / ryd pay

ryd is a product of ThinxNet GmbH, a fast-growing IoT / FinTech start-up from Munich. Founded in 2014, ThinxNet puts the digital future on the road. ryd is a connected car platform focusing on ryd pay and ryd box. ryd pay is the largest cross-brand solution for mobile payments directly at the gas pump. With ryd pay you pay directly via the ryd app at the gas pump or in the car and save yourself the trip to the gas station shop. Fast, convenient and secure thanks to security and encryption mechanisms based on banking standards. The ryd box, an OBD2 connector, turns every car into a SmartCar. ryd makes driving better and more comfortable, whether at the gas station, for individuals and connected company fleets or as an innovative telematics solution for insurers. ryd is already available in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg.

Contact Information

Kate Hickman

Cerence Inc.

Tel: 339-215-4583

Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com