LIDDS – subscription of warrants

UPPSALA, SWEDEN – LIDDS AB (publ)

The Annual General Meeting held on May 17, 2021, resolved to establish a warrants-based incentive programme 2021/2024 for the CEO and other key-persons in the company, by an issue of a maximum of 250,000 warrants. A total of 146.000 warrants have been subscribed by the CEO and key-persons in LIDDS. The board has resolved to retain the remaining 104.000 warrants and offer these to future key-employees.

For more information, please contact:

Nina Herne, CEO, Phone: +46 (0)70-714 74 57, Email: nina.herne@liddspharma.com

LIDDS AB (publ) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology NanoZolid®. NanoZolid® is a clinically validated drug development technology and superior in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens and in-house development projects in clinical and preclinical phase for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS (LIDDS) shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB, certifiedadviser@redeye.se, +46 (0)8 121 576 90, is a certified adviser to LIDDS. For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com.



