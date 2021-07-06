CinCor Pharma Appoints Marc de Garidel as Chief Executive Officer

CINCINNATI, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CinCor Pharma, Inc. (“CinCor”) today announced the appointment of Marc de Garidel, currently on the Company’s Board of Directors, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Mr. de Garidel replaces Jon Isaacsohn, M.D., FACC who will continue his work as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors.



“Marc brings deep global biopharmaceutical company experience to the executive team,” said James Healey, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman of CinCor’s Board of Directors. “He has already made significant contributions to CinCor during his short tenure on our Board. We expect that to continue in his new role as CEO. I also want to thank Jon for his contributions as CEO and look forward to his continued insights as CSO and a fellow Board member.”

Prior to joining CinCor, Mr. de Garidel served as CEO of Corvidia Therapeutics, a private Boston-based cardiorenal-focused clinical-stage company that was acquired by Novo Nordisk in August 2020 for $2.1 billion. From 2010 to 2016, he served as CEO and Chairman of Ipsen SA’s board of directors, where he led a significant transformation of the Company, effecting a three-fold increase in market capitalization, launching the blockbuster oncology drug Somatuline® Depot (lanreotide) in the U.S., and completing the ex-U.S. commercialization deal with Exelixis on CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib). Mr. de Garidel still serves as Chairman of Ipsen’s Board of Directors. Prior to joining Ipsen, Mr. de Garidel spent 15 years at Amgen Inc., initially joining as the company’s chief financial officer in Europe and ultimately leading the large international south region as a regional vice president. He began his career at Eli Lilly and Company, where he worked in the U.S., France, and Germany in a variety of roles in sales, marketing, finance, and human resources. Other active Board roles held by Mr. de Garidel include Claris Biotherapeutics, Inc. and AZTherapies, Inc. Mr. de Garidel received a master’s degree in Civil Engineering from Ecole Spéciale des Travaux Publics in Paris, a master’s degree in Management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management and completed the Advanced Management Program (Executive MBA) at Harvard Business School. He has had an extensive non-profit responsibility as VP of EPFIA (Europe Pharma Association) for three years as well as chairing the French pharma association G5 for six years. Marc de Garidel is a recipient of the French Legion of Honor.

“Our lead asset, CIN-107, has the potential to be one of the most significant therapeutic advances for treating patients with hypertension and primary aldosteronism in decades,” said Mr. de Garidel. “I have been impressed with the team’s commitment to advancing it expeditiously through clinical development. I look forward to working with the executive team to bring CIN-107 to patients who would benefit.”

About CinCor

CinCor, founded in 2018, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to bring innovation to the pharmaceutical treatment of cardio-renal diseases. It’s lead asset, CIN-107, a first -in-class aldosterone synthase inhibitor, is in clinical development for the treatment of hypertension and primary aldosteronism. CinCor completed a $50 million Series A financing in 2019 and is financed by Sofinnova Investments, Sofinnova Partners, and 5AM Ventures.

About CIN-107

CIN-107 is a highly selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of aldosterone synthase, the enzyme responsible for the synthesis of aldosterone in the adrenal gland, which is being developed for patient populations with significant unmet medical needs, including treatment resistant hypertension and primary aldosteronism. Hypertension, which is defined by the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association as resting blood pressure above 130/80 mm Hg, is generally acknowledged to be one of the most common preventable risk factors for premature death worldwide. Though often asymptomatic, hypertension significantly increases the risk of heart disease, stroke and kidney disease, amongst other diseases. It is estimated that as much as 20% of the global population suffers from hypertension, with more than half of the 108 million hypertensive patients in the United States.

