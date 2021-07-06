Psirenity appoints new CEO and COO to accelerate delivery of mental health and wellness treatments

TORONTO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psirenity Chairman Chris McCullough today announced the appointment of Mark Thompson to Chief Executive Officer and Wayne Kreppner to Chief Operating Officer of Psirenity. Psirenity is a leader in the mental health and wellness space through its virtual clinic and proprietary wellness products.

Mark Thompson comes to Psirenity with more than 20 years experience in the healthcare industry focusing on mergers and acquisitions and product development. He is the founder of Concordia Pharmaceuticals, now Advanz Pharma, a global pharmaceutical company with a diversified portfolio of more than 200 pharmaceutical products and sales in more than 90 countries. As CEO, he will work with the team to bring Psirenity’s proprietary branded products for the treatment of mental health and wellness to the market.

“I am looking forward to building a global mental health and wellness brand that offers patients unique choices in their pursuit of well-being,” said Mark Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, Psirenity. “The delivery of healthcare services is fundamentally changing, and we are committed to developing new ways for patients to interact with medical professionals to receive mental health and wellness treatments. Our principal focus will always be the health and well-being of our patients. Psirenity is founded on the belief that patients deserve better outcomes and our goal will always be to serve our patients and help them overcome their impediments to their serenity.”

Wayne Kreppner brings more than 20 years of pharmaceutical experience to Psirenity, particularly in product development and operations. He has a deep understanding of healthcare regulation and product development, having had several products approved by Health Canada and the FDA.

Chris McCullough has served as CEO since Psirenity’s inception. He will transition to the role of Chairman, where he will continue his work guiding the company in the development of new treatment modalities for mental health and wellness.

“Mark and Wayne bring a wealth of experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries to Psirenity, that will provide us with the foundation we need to achieve our goal of providing patients treatment alternatives for those struggling with their mental well-being,” added McCullough.

About Psirenity Inc.

Psirenity Inc. is a mental health and wellness company dedicated to delivering patients treatment options through its virtual clinic and providing patients seamless delivery of healthcare services. This clinic will provide patients on a global basis the ability to access healthcare professionals to assist in their diagnosis and treatment. Psirenity will deliver its proprietary product offerings and protocols directly to patients providing a best-in-class treatment experience.

Psirenity intends on commencing a Phase 2 clinical trial in partnership with Jamaica’s Scientific Research Council using both immediate release and controlled release psilocybin in the second half of 2021. Upon completion of this trial, Psirenity intends on commencing a Phase 2 trial in an orphan disease state. Psirenity believes that psilocybin can be used as an effective and safe treatment for certain central nervous disorders.

Psirenity believes that traditional pharmaceutical treatments are in many cases ineffective and that patients will benefit from a new paradigm developed by Psirenity for the treatment of mental health and wellness. The guiding principle of Psirenity is its desire to help patients to reach their personal goals and allow them to lead their best lives.

This is the Science of Peace of Mind™.

