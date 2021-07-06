Amolyt Pharma Announces Hiring of Louis J. Arcudi III as Chief Financial Officer

LYON, France, and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amolyt Pharma, a global company specializing in developing therapeutic peptides for rare endocrine and related diseases, today announced that the company has hired biotechnology senior executive Louis J. Arcudi III as chief financial officer. Mr. Arcudi joins Amolyt from Millendo Therapeutics, where he served as chief executive officer since February 2021, and chief financial officer from November 2018 to February 2021. Mr. Arcudi is based in the Boston area.



“Lou is a proven biotechnology leader with a skill set and experience to help us achieve our operational and strategic objectives to build a global leading company for rare endocrine and related diseases, and I am pleased to welcome him to the team,” stated Thierry Abribat, Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer of Amolyt Pharma. “Notably, Lou’s recent experience as both CEO and CFO underscores his financial leadership ability to support a fast-growing organization. Lou’s recruitment will reinforce our already strong international executive team.”

“I have followed closely the significant progress that Amolyt has made in recent months, particularly regarding the advancement of its lead product candidate, AZP-3601, for hypoparathyroidism and the expansion of its pipeline” stated Mr. Arcudi. “I am excited to join the team at this stage of development, and I am looking forward to contribute to the upcoming growth of the company, in particular in the US.”

Prior to joining Millendo, Mr. Arcudi served as senior vice president of operations and chief financial officer at Idera Pharmaceuticals. Before that, he served as vice president of finance and administration for Peptimmune, Inc. where he handled all financial business and operations. Before his time at Peptimmune, Mr. Arcudi served as senior director of finance and administration at Genzyme Molecular Oncology Corporation, after serving as director of international finance and commercial operations at Genzyme Corporation. Earlier in his career, he held finance positions with increasing levels of responsibility at Cognex Corporation, Millipore Corporation and General Motors Corporation.

Mr. Arcudi obtained his MBA from Bryant College and B.S. in accounting and information systems from the University of Southern New Hampshire.

About AZP-3601

AZP-3601 is a therapeutic peptide designed to target a specific configuration of the parathyroid hormone (PTH) receptor in order to safely produce sustained levels of calcium in the blood and thereby manage the symptoms of hypoparathyroidism. AZP-3601 is designed to be selectively active through this distinct configuration of the PTH receptor and to limit urine calcium excretion by stimulating calcium reabsorption by the kidney, with the goal of consequently preventing chronic kidney disease. In addition, AZP-3601 is designed to have a unique receptor profile and short half life, which would have the potential to preserve bone integrity, an important potential benefit since the majority of patients with hypoparathyroidism are middle-aged women often at increased risk of osteoporosis.

About Amolyt Pharma

Amolyt Pharma is building on its team’s established expertise in therapeutic peptides to deliver life-changing treatments to patients suffering from rare endocrine and metabolic diseases. Its portfolio includes AZP-3601 as a potential treatment of hypoparathyroidism, AZP-38XX, a small peptide series under evaluation to select a development candidate for the treatment of acromegaly and AZP-3404, which is undergoing indication selection work. Amolyt Pharma aims to further expand and develop its portfolio by leveraging its global network in the field of endocrinology and with support from a strong syndicate of international investors. To learn more, visit www.amolytpharma.com or follow us on Twitter at @AmolytPharma.

At Amolyt:

Investors:

