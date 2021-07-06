Beanfield Metroconnect Partners With Cisco to Launch New Hosted Voice with Webex, All-in-One Virtual Collaboration Tool

English French

TORONTO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beanfield Metroconnect has partnered with Cisco to launch their best-in-class complete collaboration experience - Hosted Voice with Webex.



The new cloud-based all-in-one collaboration experience seamlessly delivers Beanfield’s BroadWorks calling solution with Webex’s advanced messaging and meeting capabilities, all within a single feature-rich app. Hosted Voice with Webex is the next chapter in Beanfield’s commitment to continue delivering modernized technologies to customers across Canada.

“Customers have come to know Beanfield for our trusted and reliable services. We strive to stay competitive and continuously add value to our service offerings - that's why we're so excited to have launched our Hosted Voice with Webex collaboration experience,” says Dan Armstrong, CEO/CTO, Beanfield Metroconnect. “The workforce is more mobile than ever and we’re proud to have a partner in Cisco, a global leader who shares our values in supporting SMBs to provide an all-in-one solution that will enhance the way Canadians work.”

Toronto and Montreal based SMBs can choose from flexible packages that range from basic softphone to premium meetings, allowing for up to 1000 participants in a single meeting. The possibilities are endless with HD video, voice, messaging, file sharing, screen sharing, and conferencing in one easy-to-use and secure application that can integrate with the other tools you use to simplify your life.

”Building on our mutual vision to delight the small to medium business customer, Cisco is thrilled to join with Beanfield to deliver Hosted Voice with Webex. With fully integrated Webex technology, Hosted Voice users will experience a modern, all-in-one collaboration tool that delivers simple, flexible, communications, making their businesses more productive and more secure, with any device from anywhere," says Tony Lopresti - Director Product Management, Webex.

Beanfield helps SMBs keep work moving forward with cloud calling, advanced messaging and meetings capabilities within a single app. Users will continue to enjoy features like direct and team chats, screensharing, emojis and GIPHYS, one-click, easy-to-join meetings, and simple file sharing. As a bonus, customers can enjoy access to integrations available for third- party applications such as Google, Salesforce, Microsoft and more.

The feature-rich Hosted Voice with Webex offers flexible packages that provide best-in-class collaboration for you and your team.

No capacity planning or additional lines required – simply add new users as you add employees.

Simple migration to Beanfield regardless of how your current provider and/or phone system is currently configured, and you get to keep your number.

No on-premise PBX to maintain, upgrade, or be a single point failure.

No need for multiple applications - get cloud calling, messaging, and meetings in one app.

Take your team with you, anytime, anywhere, any device.

Partnered with Cisco, we provide a geo-redundant, carrier class Broadworks platform, along with Webex’s cloud collaboration infrastructure.

Delivered to your premises over dedicated fibre facilities at no extra cost – something no other VoIP provider can offer.



The time for unified communications is now. Gone are the days where teams are siloed, and employees need to juggle multiple apps across multiple devices to communicate. Now companies can empower their internal teams to stay connected as they call, message, meet, and collaborate from any device, anywhere. It’s as simple and easy as it sounds!

Check Beanfield Metroconnect’s website to learn more!

For any questions or to receive a demo, contact us today at sales@beanfield.com. We can’t wait to bring you onboard!

About Beanfield Metroconnect

Beanfield is a telecommunications company unlike the rest. We recognize the importance of connecting communities and the people within them, and we do this without sacrificing outstanding customer support and superior services. At Beanfield, it’s about building communities, not just networks.

Founded in 1988, Beanfield builds, owns and operates the largest independent fibre-optic network in Toronto and Montreal. We connect over 2800 commercial and residential buildings. All of our construction, installation, and customer experience teams are in-house, giving you the most efficient and streamlined experience possible, because we believe that’s How it Should Be.

www.beanfield.com

Media Contact

Ryan Lannon | 905.449.3123 | ryan@punchcanada.com