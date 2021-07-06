Molecular Templates to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Templates, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTEM, “Molecular Templates” or “MTEM”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary engineered toxin bodies (ETBs), which are differentiated, targeted, biologic therapeutics for cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that it will provide a corporate update and participate in 1-on-1 investor meetings at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference, to take place July 13-14, 2021.



Presentation details can be found below.

Date: Tuesday, July 13, 2021 Time: 4:00 PM ET

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the “News and Events” section of the MTEM website at www.mtem.com. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on MTEM’s website following the conference.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted biologic therapeutics. Our proprietary drug platform technology, known as engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs, leverages the resident biology of a genetically engineered form of Shiga-like Toxin A subunit to create novel therapies with potent and differentiated mechanisms of action for cancer and other serious diseases.

