Huntington Ingalls Industries to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Intent to Acquire Alion

What: Huntington Ingalls Industries' call with analysts to discuss the agreement with Veritas Capital to acquire Alion Science and Technology. Who: Mike Petters, president and CEO, and Tom Stiehle, executive vice president and CFO When: 9 a.m. EDT, Tuesday, July 6

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) will hold a conference call with analysts to discuss the agreement with Veritas Capital to acquire Alion beginning at 9:00 a.m. EDT today. A live audio broadcast of the conference call and a supplemental presentation will be available on the investor relations page of the company’s website: ir.huntingtoningalls.com.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from noon today through July 13 by calling toll-free:

(877) 344-7529 (domestic)

(412) 317-0088 (international)

(855) 669-9658 (Canada)

Replay Access Code: 10158316

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

