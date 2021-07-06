Gifty Engages Blockchain Foundry to Build a Cryptocurrency & NFT Gifting Platform

TORONTO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN) has entered into a blockchain development agreement (the “Agreement”) with Gifty, a new venture by Evolve Media aimed at building a cryptocurrency and NFT gifting platform. Headquartered in San Francisco, Evolve Media is an award-winning creative agency established in 2007 that produces content for commercial, TV and film audiences globally.



The Agreement engages Blockchain Foundry to build a solution design to develop the Gifty platform.

"In a space that is evolving so quickly, I was looking for the best partner to execute my vision for our cryptocurrency gifting platform. After interviewing multiple companies, Blockchain Foundry was the clear choice because of their deep understanding of the concept, their impressive track record, and the detail in which they were able to distill our ideas," said Tommy Maples, Evolve Media founder.

"We're excited to be working with Tommy Maples to continue to take cryptocurrency mainstream by developing his vision for a platform that provides a simple and easy-to-use cryptocurrency gifting experience," said Dan Wasyluk, CEO of BCF.

About Gifty By Evolve Media

Gifty by Evolve Media is a new platform designed to make gifting cryptocurrencies to non-crypto holders simple. Gifty has a unique design that allows anyone to receive a cryptocurrency or NFT from a gift giver without going through the complicated process of setting up a wallet. The goal of Gifty is not only to make gifting crypto simple but also to accelerate adoption.

Gifting cryptocurrencies to friends and family who aren’t part of the ecosystem is an arduous task. In many instances, the gift recipient never makes it through setting up an account or wallet to receive their crypto. The new Gifty platform solves that issue by allowing the recipient access to their crypto by simply clicking on an email link that takes them to their Gifty dashboard, with instant access after entering a 2FA code sent to their phone.

At its core, Gifty is about giving, but it is also designed with a focus on global crypto adoption. Once the recipient accepts their crypto or NFT, via their elegant yet simple to understand dashboard, they are provided with educational tools, along with media and video recommendations from the sender. Initial features will allow recipients to stake their crypto for more rewards, re-gift it, transfer it to another wallet, or cash it out.

Gifty has also incorporated a staking feature for the sender by providing an option to place a maturation date on a crypto gift that will earn rewards until it matures. The recipient will have access to view and learn about their crypto gift but will not be able to perform any transactions until it reaches its maturation date. This feature was designed for college funds, wedding funds, etc., but we see its application growing more over time.

About Blockchain Foundry Inc.

Blockchain Foundry develops and commercializes blockchain-based business solutions and provides consulting services to corporate clients seeking to incorporate blockchain technology into their businesses.

Blockchain Foundry Contact Information:

Dan Wasyluk

Chief Executive Officer

(647) 794-0994

dwasyluk@blockchainfoundry.co

Forward-Looking Information

Certain portions of this press release contain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which is also referred to as “forward-looking statements”, which may not be based on historical fact, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategy and objectives of BCF, and the anticipated timelines for BCF’s future products. Wherever possible, words such as “will”, “plans,” “expects,” “targets,” “continues”, “estimates,” “scheduled,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “would” or might, and the negative of such expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future events, future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of the times at, or by which, such events, performance or results will be achieved, if achieved at all. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, as they reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by BCF, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, regulatory, competitive, political and social uncertainties, and contingencies, including, but not limited to, capital expenditures, other costs, or implied future forecasts related to the new products, the ability of BCF to succeed in carrying out its business, or that it will be successful in developing, commercializing or profitably operating its future products in the manner described herein, changes to the proposed structure of the products that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations or as a condition to obtaining regulatory approval for the products. In addition, certain future products may require BCF to become registered or apply for an exemption for registration for which there can be no assurance that such applications will be successful or completed in a timely manner. Many factors could cause BCF’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and BCF does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary note.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the “United States”, as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.